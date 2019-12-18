Greetings, I’m Jody Daily. I will be writing the Fencepost column for Bay City for this coming year. Karen Allenbrand and Wendy Krostag left pretty big shoes for me to try to fill.
I will be relying on the citizens of Bay City to keep me informed of the comings and goings and events that are happening inour wonderful town. You may think that Bay City is a small dot on Highway 101, but you would be wrong. It is much more than that, and with our city council and new city manager, Chance Steffey, at the helm, we expect good things to come.
The business community of Bay City is growing. An example is the recent opening of Mana’s Kitchen, a new gathering spot for coffee, conversation, and good things to eat. Your will see other new businesses opening in Bay City in the near future. A recent happening was the Bay City Art Center Lasagna-thon on Dec. 7. It was a huge success with a standing-room-only crowd enjoying a gala evening of camaraderie, food and music while supporting the many programs offered by the center.
Upcoming events that you will not want to miss:
Bay City Methodist Church:
Longest Night Service on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. – Encouragement for anyone struggling, for any reason, during the holidays
Christmas Eve Service on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. – A candlelight service, singing carols, and telling the Christmas story
Bay City Boosters
Christmas Potluck Party on Dec. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at the City Hall
New Oyster Club
The Oyster Club will be hosting the 2020 Pearl Music Festival and other events and has a goal to become a Chamber of Commerce. The next meeting is Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. d in the conference room at Precision Wood Manufacturing, 8140 Bewley St., Bay City.
It’s my hope that you would make 2020 your year to volunteer. “Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year. but when you volunteer, you vote everyday about the kind of community you want to live in” (anonymous).
