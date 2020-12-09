Greetings and Happy Holidays Bay City!
To say this year has been difficult would be an understatement. Finding ways to celebrate as a community has been a challenge. However your city leaders, business community, church, and non-profit organizations have been very busy. They have created a holiday event that is designed to surprise, entertain and celebrate the Christmas spirit with our community and still keep our citizens safe. The “Porch Parade” will be coming to Bay City on December 18 at 7:00 pm, and you won’t have to leave your home to see it. Our Fire Chief, Darrell Griffith, will lead the way. So keep your eyes and ears open for the Christmas lights and music coming to your neighborhood. If you would like to be a participant in the porch parade please call (503)931-9721 or email jodydesign@hotmail.com.
An online community meeting about the review and update of the City’s Development Ordinance will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. The City, with assistance of the State’s Transportation and Growth Management Program, is undertaking the review and update with the purpose of improving the structure of the Development Ordinance to remove barriers to creating a vibrant multimodal community. Information about the meeting is on the City’s Project Web page: https://www.ci.bay-city.or.us/cityhall/project/city-bay-city-code-evaluation-and-update, or you can call City Hall at (503)377-2288. This is the opportunity for the public to provide comments.
Please remember that your City Councilmen and women, and other concerned citizens, meet the second Monday (5:30 pm) and Tuesday (6:00 pm) of every month. If you are looking for a meaningful way to serve your community, there are numerous committees to serve on. This is your chance to be part of the solution instead of part of the problem. My motto is “Make your voice heard, or forever hold your peace”.
The Methodist Church is offering many wonderful ZOOM social hours and classes. At this time they are in the third week of their Advent book study, “Incarnation: Rediscovering the Significance of Christmas”. The study meets at 7:00 pm on Thursday. You may feel that you are too late to join in, but I encourage you to check their other ZOOM classes, social events, and worship service. They can be reached by email at baycityumc@bccoast.net or https://www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/live/ for further information.
Happy anniversary to Ann and Tom Demaree, and birthday wishes to Terri Gibson and Allie Jones. May your celebration be a day of joy.
More good news to celebrate - Mana’s Cafe in now open for pickup. I’m hoping that she has warm cinnamon rolls on the menu to go with my coffee. Welcome back Mana.
If 2020 has been a challenge to the adults and their mental health, think about how hard and confusing this must have been for the children. With this in mind, don’t miss out on “Letters to Santa” at the Tillamook Air Museum, Saturday, December 12th, 10 am to 2 pm. There will be a socially distant
Santa, Grinch and Friends at the museum to help collect your letters and to send them to the North Pole. Admission is free with a donation of two canned goods or non perishable food items per person. For the good of others, don’t forget your mask.
I want to share a story with you, and yes, it is a true story written by Grace Hauck for USA Today (12:09 pm est, December 5th). Reading, in part, “Marvin James Farr was born into an America where neighbors were willing to die for their fellow citizens, but he died Tuesday in a very different country – one where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their faces to protect one another”. No matter which side of the fence you’re on, you will want to read this letter (obituary) written by his son and daughter. It is truly an unforgettable story.
Traditionally, the Christmas season had it’s share of stressful times before we ever experienced the pandemic. People often celebrated alone because their children couldn’t be with them, and large family gatherings often brought old family wounds and feuds to the surface. Even decorating, shopping, wrapping gifts, and baking produce a sense of too-much-to-do, not-enough-time anxiety; So now we are living in a time when generosity matters more than ever. Please give your time, your money, and your prayers to your community.
See you next week at the Fencepost. In the meantime, a Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
