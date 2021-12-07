Greetings Bay City!
Good grief! It is already December! Yes, I couldn’t believe it either! I am mad at myself for not getting a head start on December; I’m taking this retirement thing way too seriously. However, I did have a wonderful November. I spent time with family and friends, and best of all was spending Thanksgiving in Arizona with my sister Bonnie. If she knew I told you that she is the oldest of my siblings, it would make her mad, so I’m not going to tell her that I wrote it in the Fencepost.
If you missed the November Bay City Newsletter from City Hall, it was full of great news; starting with “Meet our new staff”. It included Leane Welch, our new Manager. Leane has an impressive resume, including spending over ten years as Public Works Director and County Engineer for Tillamook County, and more recently, serving as City Engineer for the city of Tillamook. Lindsey Gann was hired as the City Recorder and Finance Director. Her background includes six years as Chief Civil Deputy at the Tillamook County Sheriff’s office, and twelve years as office manager at E&E Auto Center. Our new Code Enforcement Officer is longtime Tillamook resident, Jimmie Cope, Jr. Before he joined the Bay City staff he was a veterinarian tech at Pioneer Veterinary Hospital, and currently he is attending TBCC. Last, but not least, is our new full time planning technician, David Mattison. David joined the staff on December 1st. I told you readers that great things were happening at City Hall!
Last week I shared with you that the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department is critically short of volunteers. That is not the only city department needing volunteers. The Planning Commission has two vacancies, and the Emergency Preparedness Committee is looking for citizen volunteers to be block captains and to facilitate the “Map Your Neighborhood” program. If you volunteer, you will be working along side of some of the very best people in Bay City, and you will find them easy to work with and more than willing to help you get started.
The VFW Auxiliary E-Newletter for December reminds us that December 7th is National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. It was 80 years ago that Japanese bombers staged a surprise attack on our military forces in Hawaii, resulting in 3,435 casualties and the loss, or disabling of, 188 planes, eight battleships, three light cruisers, and four other vessels. The following day President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked congress to issue a declaration of war against Japan. Only three days later Germany and Italy declared war on the United States, and WWII had begun. Its a good time for us to remember all of those WWII service members who sacrificed to keep us free, including our own Bub Simmons.
The November issue off AARP tells of how AARP is finding ways to help veterans who might feel like they’ve lost a sense of purpose after leaving the military. Through their 53 state offices and nationwide network, AARP can help veterans and their families find the right opportunity to give back to their communities. This is a “critical mission” of the organization. Former service members volunteer with AARP on the state and community levels more than any other group.
I know that our veterans appreciate it when we take the time to acknowledge their service to our country. Brandon Pomrenke wrote a heartfelt article for the November issue or Ruralite titled “Reflecting this Veterans Day”. His ideas for doing something special to help or thank a veteran were excellent. Two of my favorites were: donate to “Operation Gratitude”, which prepares care packages for troops throughout the world; and secondly, attend VFW or American Legion sponsored events. During the holiday season it is important for veterans to know that “We’ve got your back”.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
