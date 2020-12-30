Greetings Bay City,
I would like to share a story with you, and yes, it’s a true story. A sixty-five year old woman raising her six year old adopted son called Center 50+ in Salem needing help. She was referred to the center from a resource line. The staff at Center 50+ set to work gathering toys and groceries to be delivered on Christmas eve. When it was time to deliver them it was discovered that the caller actually lives in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She had been mistakenly referred by the resource line she had contacted. It was now too late to connect her to resources in Tulsa. Center 50+ Director, Marilyn “Daily” Blair, immediately sent out a plea over Facebook asking someone in Tulsa to help this family. Dozens of folks responded with information and resources. Two families (friends of a friend) volunteered to shop and deliver food and toys. In Marilyn’s words, “It was a Christmas miracle, and a gift to all those who rallied to make it happen. Many thanked us for giving them an opportunity to do for others during this time”. The woman has texted many words of thanks. However this message especially touched Marilyn and her staff: “I want to thank all of the angels from Oregon who helped out an elderly woman and her small son in Oklahoma, complete strangers brought together through a #211 Resource Center error, able to share the love of Christmas with one another, and now unlikely friends”. Christmas is a season of miracles, and sometimes it is caring people who deliver them.
I am reading a new book titled “Britt-Marie Was Here” written by Frederick Backman. By the time I reached page three, I was hooked. I love the main character, Britt-Marie, because I understand her so well: She can’t stand a mess and she has strict views on the arrangement of cutlery drawers and on how others should live their lives. I don’t want to spoil the plot for you, so I won’t share why she has moved alone to a very small dying town. It’s a much deeper and moving story than I’m sharing here; but the author’s description of her made me laugh and cringe at the same time. I quote, “As the fastidious Britt-Marie is drawn into the daily doings, hopes, and dreams of her unpredictable fellow citizens, she is faced with new challenges that require more than her formidable powers of organization and unrivaled knowledge of cleaning products can handle”. My close friends who are reading this post will tell you that my favorite words are fastidious, formidable, and organization; and “unrivaled knowledge of cleaning products” is music to my ears. Frederick Backman is not only telling the story about a woman rediscovering herself after a personal crisis, but weaves the characters of an entire town into the story. The end result is that you fall in love with Britt-Marie and the citizens of Borg. It takes a very talented writer to make you laugh, cry, and shout out “I love this story!”.
Speaking about wonderful citizens of a small town, Bay City does not take a back seat when it comes to being a kind and loving community. Our local Methodist Church continues to bring us great programs, book studies, and opportunity to serve. If you would like to receive their newsletter of announcements, Facebook/ZOOM activities, and more, call their office at (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net. Also, if you’d like to volunteer to help with Grub Club, call soon.
Because of COVID-19 we won’t be hosting our New Years eve party hardy bash. I’m looking forward to 2021 when we can spare a roll of toilet paper to make party streamers again.
Happy New Year everyone, and I’ll see you next week at the Fencepost.
