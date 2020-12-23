The very first “Porch Parade” in Bay City premiered on a very dark and stormy night. It was led by Fire Chief, Darrell Griffith, and his passenger, Mr. Grinch, followed by the Oyster Club car with V.I.P.’s, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. Anytime I see flashing lights in my rear view mirror it makes me nervous. However this time it was the Sheriff’s Department bringing up the rear to keep us safe on our route. Awards for lights and decorations were given out at the end of the parade. The first place prize went to Greg and Angela Sweeney, second place was won by Danielle Hurd, representing the Methodist Church, and third place was taken by Mayor, David McCall. It was fun for all, and we will do it again next year. Your ideas and kind comments are always welcome. The best part of doing the porch parade was hearing the little girl who said “This is the best parade ever!” If you would like to know more about the Oyster Club and how you can be part of it, call me at (503)931-9721.
We in Bay City feel safe and secure most of the time. But we are reminded every once in a while that we live in an area where events, such as windstorms, power outages, flooding, landslides, and, as this past August, a wildfire, can disrupt our lives. A major emergency can overwhelm our emergency responders. Therefore it is only prudent that each of us, and our neighborhoods, be prepared to weather these events until things can return to normal. The City Emergency Preparedness Committee has mapped 18 town neighborhoods in which those living in each one would share resources and skills and check on one another during an emergency. Each neighborhood needs one or two captains to bring their neighbors onboard. If this is something you think you would like to do, you can contact City Hall at (503)377-2288 for more information. They also can provide you with printed information about what to have on hand and what to do in the event of an emergency.
Please mark your calendar for the city council workshop on Monday, January 11th at 5:30 PM and the council meeting on January 12th at 6:00 PM. Both meetings are open to the public in person, or on line. Please contact City Hall at (503)377-2288 for more information. If you wish to bring new business or concerns to the city council, please call ahead to be added to the agenda. You will find a city council that is hard working, of course, but also one that is courteous and cares very much about the happiness, health, and welfare of it’s citizens. The bottom line is they are working to make Bay City a better place to live, work, and play.
To say this has been a difficult year is an understatement. It almost sounds like I’m making light of 2020, but it’s just the opposite. The pandemic, racial tensions and violence, the never ending contentious election – no wonder our coping skills are stretched to the limit. But “loss” is the word I’m looking for: The loss of loved ones, job, business, the loss of things we took for granted. For some people holidays are already difficult, even without the pandemic and other events of 2020. Many are dealing with grief, a never ending sense of grief, the kind that kidnaps your thoughts during the night. It’s a lonely place. I want you to know you are not alone. You are part of this community, and this community cares. If you need help please call Tillamook Family Counseling Crises Services (open 24 hours, 7 days a week): (503)842-8201 or 1-(800)-962-2851. You will be glad you did.
If you and I were sitting on my porch tonight, I would sing this song for you, for me, for the world
(Lyrics by Joseph Mohr):
Silent Night, Holy Night
All is calm, All is bright
Round you virgin mother and child
Holy infant so tender and mild
Sleep in heavenly peace
Sleep in heavenly peace
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
