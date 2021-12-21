Merry Christmas Bay City and a hearty Ho Ho Ho!
On Tuesday the 21st at 7:00 PM the Bay City United Methodist Church will hold their “Longest Night” service. This service is offered for those who have suffered loss of any kind. I asked Pastor Dave Hurd to share the true meaning of this beautiful service: “The ‘Longest Night’ is a service that acknowledges that not everyone feels happy through the holidays. Many are dealing with grief, depression, unemployment, illness or anxiety. This service tells the Christmas story to offer hope for those who are struggling in times of darkness, and is open to all”. The church’s traditional Christmas eve service is on Friday the 24th at 7:00 PM. Can you think of a better way to quiet your soul and center your thoughts? For the safety of all, masks and vaccination cards are required for both services. In-person worship will depend on the county’s Covid numbers, so call the church at (503)377-2679 for more information or about how to access both services online.
The mid-December library newsletter contained a suggestion for the Christmas season about a family tradition that you may already have, or might like to begin; that of reading a book out loud together as a family. Miss Melanie at the library has a great selection of children’s books laid out on a table for you to choose from. What a great idea for spending time with those you love. The newsletter also has information about a service they offer for those of us who don’t have wifi at home. If you have a library card you can check out a wifi hotspot that lets you create an internet connection that can connect to your own devices. Call your local library for more information or to reserve one. Our Tillamook County Library never ceases to amaze me with how they find ways to better serve us. Their newsletter also reminds us that the library and its branches will be closed Dec. 23-25 in accordance with the county holiday schedule.
The Bay City Arts Center wrapped up its 2021 jazz series with the Rob Scheps Trio who performed jazz arrangements of holiday tunes, including Christmas songs and carols. After the successful and well attended 2021 events, BCAC is turning its attention to the 2022 concert series, and plans for more exciting programs are in the works. Those interested in supporting or sponsoring BCAC’s next year’s concert series are encouraged to email baycityartscenter@gmail.com. Your support also goes to the excellent workshops, classes, and entertainment that they provide to the community.
The VFW Auxiliary newsletter for December contains an item about the passing of retired U.S. Senator Robert J. Dole (R-Kan). The 1.5 million members of VFW and its auxiliary, including Bay City Post 2848, are saluting his life of service. Bob Dole enlisted as a 19-year-old shortly after Pearl Harbor and fought in Italy where he was grievously wounded. He went on to serve 36 years in congress. and was a presidential candidate. But to the VFW he was a 55-year life-member who, quoting VFW National Commander Fritz Mihelcic, “cared deeply about the health and well-being of those who have, and are, wearing the uniform of our country and their families”. Thank you Senator Dole.
Happy December birthdays to Peggy Landau, Pat Ryan, Tammy Long-Waddell, Marge Dyrnes, Allie Jones, Kathy Pollock, Ann Zelenka and Fay Simmons (91 years young).
Well, Christmas is almost here, and I have to remind myself again to put my list away. What’s not done was not the important stuff anyway. Yes, I do talk to myself and ask the question that I ask myself every year: “What do I really need to have a happy Christmas”? And the answer is always the same every year: To spend time with Kin, holding his hand; To spend time with our grandbabies, who are now young adults, but when opening their gifts sound the same as when they believed in Santa; To spend time with my daughter Marilyn Jo, as she sings her Christmas favorites, and with her husband Lee, who smiles with pride when she sings; Spending time thinking of our son Matt, and feeling Kin holding my hand tighter, because he’s thinking of him too; Spending time in prayer, thanking God for his Son, the Christ Child. Yes, there is a message to what I’m trying to say; It’s not Christmas decorations, food, or presents, enjoyable as they are, but it’s the time spent in the presence of those you love most.
Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!
