Greetings Bay City!
The City Hall has invited all those interested to join an online community meeting regarding the review and update of the City’s Development Ordinance. The purpose of the update project is to improve the structure of the Development Ordinance and remove barriers to creating a vibrant, multi modal community. The meeting will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm. Community meeting packets will be available at City Hall and online on December 10th. Community members can join the meeting virtually or by phone. To join the meeting virtually, go to link https://www.gotomeet.me/AngeloPlanning/baycity. If you are new to GoToMeeting, get the app now at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/366652149 and be ready when the meeting starts. To join by phone dial +1(872)240-3212 and, when prompted, provide access code 366-652-149. Phone participants can follow along with the presentation using the printed slides in the packet. There will be an option to provide feedback during the meeting, and participants are asked to complete an online or written survey after the meeting. The survey form in the packets can be returned to City Hall.
I was pleased to see that the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay is sponsoring a webinar titled “Wildfires: Be Aware, Be Ready!” This is something we all can benefit from. Four speakers will cover several wildfire-related topics, including a review of the Pike Road fire that affected us in Bay City. You can go to EVCNB.org for a link to this event.
The Bay City Volunteer Fire Department continues to recruit and train volunteers. If you’d like more information on becoming a Bay City Fireman or woman, please contact Fire Chief Darrell Griffith at (503)377-0233 or email firedept@ci.bay-city.or.us. The time to join and train is now before the fire season. You will be glad you did.
Before Thanksgiving the Bay City Methodist Church was busy collecting and filling food baskets for families in the community. By the end of the month they were already organizing the yearly Christmas shop, filling the Christmas wishes of many children. This effort, and their many other outreach programs, is an enormous gift to our community.
Throughout the pandemic, the Bay City Arts Center has kept adults and children alike engaged and entertained by providing creative lessons in many subjects through art and music. What the Arts Center has brought to our community during the pandemic could be compared to USO shows brought to our troops in times of war; a morale boost that makes all the difference.
When you write your yearly charitable checks, please remember that our Methodist Church and the Bay City Arts Center are both non-profits. When you write a check to a local non-profit you are really investing in your community, and that’s a gift for all of us. The mailing address for the Bay City United Methodist Church is PO Box 3135, and that of the Bay City Arts Center is PO Box 3124, both in Bay City, OR 97107.
Be sure to sing Happy Birthday to my friends Tami Long, Marj Dyrnes, Kathy Pollock and Pat Ryan; and a very special birthday wish to my brother Bobby who faithfully watched over me no matter how hard I tried to ditch him.
The Headlight Herald announced the Reader’s Choice winners for 2020, and Bay City’s favorite breakfast cafe establishment is apparently everyone’s favorite place to have breakfast. Congratulations DOWNIES CAFE for your first place win. Also a big winner was the FISH PEDDLER at Pacific Oyster. They won first place for their clam chowder and first place for their fish and chips, with SEA BARON a close second. DEBBIE D’s, my favorite place for potato salad and sausage, won second place for catering. Another Bay City winner was SHELTERED NOOK, with a first place prize for overnight lodging. I call it sheltering in style. Not only is it a great place to stay, but it’s within walking distance of first place winner for outdoor recreation, KILCHIS POINT RESERVE.
On December 7, 1941 the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, Honolulu, Hawaii was attacked by the Japanese Imperial Army resulting in 2,403 American service members losing their lives and 1,143 being wounded. Sixty-eight civilians were also killed. Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is Monday, December 7th. Please take a moment to stop and remember those who died that day in service to their country.
Dear Readers: I am closing today with a quote from Peter Marshall; “May we think of freedom, not as the right to do as we please, but as the opportunity to do what is right”.
See you next week at the Fencepost.
