Greetings Bay City.
The “Porch Parade” is coming to town, and maybe with a surprise passenger. So watch for it this Friday, December 18th at 7:00 pm. A variety of decorated vehicles will be bringing Christmas lights and music to your neighborhood. If you would like to be a participant in the porch parade you can still enter by calling (503)931-9721 or sending an email to jodydesign@hotmail.com. Ribbons will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.
News from Bay City:
A reminder about the online community meeting this Thursday the 17th from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm to discuss the ongoing review and update of the City’s Development Ordinance. There will be an opportunity for public comments. Information about the meeting is on the City’s Project Web page: https://www.ci.bay-city.or.us/cityhall/project/city-bay-city-code-evaluation-and-update, or you can call City Hall at (503)377-2288.
Good news for local businesses and organizations: The Tillamook County Economic Development Council and Tillamook County Board of Commissioners have announced that the county has approximately $700K available to help local businesses and organizations that have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information and an application form contact EDC at (503)842-8222, ext. 2500
Fire Chief Darrell Griffith informed City Council that, in response to the COVID-19 emergency, the department is documenting PPE use and patient/responder contact in the hope of reducing exposure for their volunteers and the public. They currently have sufficient PPE, supplies, and equipment in inventory and vendors available for resupply. Thank you Darrell for working to keep our volunteers and the public safe.
During the pandemic more people are using wipes to clean their homes, cars, and hands. Bay City Public Works asks that you please do not flush them (and other unmentionables) down the toilet. This creates problems for aging pipes and treatment plants. Remember ultimately the taxpayers foot the bill; and it’s an expensive bill.
It looks like the renovation of city hall may be underway very soon, with a completion date of December 30th. This will allow city hall to keep staff and citizens safe while they conduct business during COVID-19 and beyond.
The amount of work being done by the Bay City Public Works Department is remarkable. You would be amazed the amount of work they do in a day; and yes, some times that means all day and night. Thank you for taking care of us; and thank you for the lighting display at city hall.
Volunteers Greg and Angela cleaned the interior and exterior of the post office; and, due to the efforts of Greg, with Pat Vining (Boosters Club) and Charles Wooldridge, the post office, city park, and Arts Center are now ready for the season, with Christmas lights for all of Bay City to enjoy.
I’m not closing the Fencepost today with “Ba Humbug, what a year”, but that’s how I felt this morning when I started my car for a quick trip to town. But I put the satellite radio on my favorite Broadway show tunes. They were playing “But Alive” from the musical, “Applause”, with Lauren Bacall. I sang my heart out. But for the traffic, I would have gotten out and danced on the sidewalk (well maybe not). Anyway, the words Bacall was singing were, “I feel groggy and weary and tragic, punchy and bleary and fresh out of magic, but alive, but alive, but alive”. It is my hope that, in spite of this year that you and your family will be inspired and renewed and filled with the Christmas spirit by the efforts of the volunteers that brought you a parade, lit the town with Christmas lights, brought Christmas gifts to children and filled food baskets for the hungry.
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. See you next week at the Fencepost.
