Merry Christmas Bay City! I’m sure you have noticed that the Booster Club, Bay City Arts Center, and PUD have “Decked the Halls” in Bay City, adding lights to the Post Office, Fire Department, and the official City Christmas tree in front of the Arts Center. The Arts Center tree lighting came with singing (Thank you Arts Center and Hope Montgomery), and cookies and hot chocolate for all (Thank you Boosters). The beautification committee outdid themselves this year with their Christmas décor placed in flower baskets around town. Thank you, one and all, for volunteering and for bringing the Christmas spirit to the Bay City community. A hip-hip-hooray for PUD, not only for lighting up Christmas, but for all they do all year long.
Don’t miss the next Booster Club meeting on December 17th at 11:30 in City Hall. Join them for lunch and games; a fun way to celebrate the Christmas season. But having lunch meetings is not all that the Boosters spend their time on; good deeds is always on their agenda. At their November meeting, they voted to help support the Emergency Preparedness Committee’s new project. The Preparedness Committee has purchased large buckets to fill with emergency supplies. The Boosters are adding 850 decks of playing cards. If you would like to help the club reach their goal, please donate a deck of cards. Also at their November meeting were two guest speakers, Fire Chief Darrell Griffith and Booster member Pat Vining, who shared the Fire Department’s current needs. If you are thinking of volunteering for the Fire Department and want more information, call Chief Griffith at (503)812-7533.
Public Works Director Roy Markee wishes to thank the volunteers who turned out on December 7th to construct a building at 3rd and 5th Streets to house emergency readiness supplies. Thanks to their efforts, and those of Roy and the public works crew, the building was framed in one day and roofed on the 8th. The volunteers included Helen Wright, Pat Vining, Gregg Sweeney and Cathy Manis. Thank you for helping make Bay City better prepared for an emergency.
I am closing today’s Fencepost with a recipe for what I call my favorite “Book, Blanket, and Pot of Soup Night”.
Crockpot Corn Chowder: Serves 10 or 5, depending how hungry you are:
• ¼ cup butter, cubed
• 3 lbs. Of mixed russet and gold potatoes, cubed
• (optional) A mix of white and dark cooked chicken, cut in small pieces
• ½ tbsp. Black pepper
• 1/2 cup of chopped red onion
• Approx. 4 large celery stalks, chopped
• 4 cups of chicken broth
• Two 10-oz bags of frozen corn
• 1-1/2 pints of heavy whipping cream
• (optional) Approx 4 slices of bacon, cooked and chopped
• 2 cups of shredded white cheddar cheese
Directions:
Grease a 6-8 qt. crockpot, or larger, with cooking spray. Cube butter and place in bottom of crockpot. Place potatoes and optional chicken over butter. Season with black pepper. Pour in chicken broth and add corn. Cover with lid and cook on low heat for 6 hrs., or on high for 4 hrs. Pour in heavy whipping cream and white cheese and gently stir to combine everything. Cover with lid and cook approx. another 10-20 minutes. Garnish with bacon (optional). Salt to taste.
I’m sorry I don’t know where the recipe originated, but it was shared by many family members and friends before it reached me. Have fun with the recipe and make it your own.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
