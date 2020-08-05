Greetings Bay City! I have discovered that all my wedding gifts are antiques. I wonder if that means they are valuable. But truly, it doesn’t matter. I wouldn’t sell them if they were. I consider them treasures, with history. They are gifts from my wedding and bridal showers that the church women, friends, and family gave me. Each dish, baking pan, or recipe book has a story. I have friendships older than these treasures and antiques. I guess that makes them treasured antique friends. Judy, Debbie and I have been friends since the cradle…..really from the cradle! Our parents were close friends, and they would put the three of us in a crib while they played cards. Now that qualifies as antique friends!
I met my friend Ann while we were both newlyweds; and we still travel with Ann and Bill in our RV’s to this day. When you can travel with someone, you know they are good friends.
My most interesting and entertaining friend is Norma Seely. Norma and I have been friends since 1977 when we both lived in Lakeview, and now we both live at the coast. I love all my friends and cherish them, but my antique friends are like gold to me.
One of my most cherished friends, although I did not know her a lifetime, passed away July 31. Her name was Carol Bulger. I was new to the Bay City church. I was sitting all by myself two rows back when Carol and her sister-in-law Heidi McCraw turned around and said “Girl, why are you sitting back there by yourself! Come up here and sit with us”. They scooted over and put me right between them. I had just met my new best friends. I loved Carol. I loved her stories about her life—some were funny, some were sad. A cute story I love to picture in my mind is of Carol dressing her younger brother, Gordon McCraw, in his best outfit and walking him to Sunday school hand in hand. Although Carol’s life was not free of heartbreak, you would not know it. She cared about others more than herself. She saw the good in everyone. She would do anything to make your life better. Carol was humble, loving and kind. We need more Carols in this world.
The Bay City United Methodist Church is continuing to serve our community through this pandemic to keep us connected and able to worship together; for example, live stream worship service, singalongs, and social hours. For more information, email baycityumc@bccoast.net or call (503)377-2679. Offerings can be mailed to PO Box 3135. Bay City, OR 97107.
A belated happy birthday to my friend Helen Wright, who I heard celebrated for a whole week without me. And happy August birthdays to Rebecca and Karen Ryan, Tom Zelenka, Jane Erskine, Don Caspell, Kin Daily, Lloyd Seely, and last but not least, Bub Simmons. August wedding anniversaries are being celebrated by Bob and Tammy Waddell, Dave and Danielle Hurd, and Ed and Allie Jones.
The TLT Advisory Committe workshop is Wednesday, Aug. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The discussion will include the Bay City Marketing Plan by the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association.
I would like to share with you my mother’s recipe for her Friendship Muffins. Be advised that you can’t stop making them. On day 1; receive starter mix or make your own from 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, and 1 cup milk; stir and keep covered. Day 2, 3, and 4; stir and keep covered. Day 5; add 1 cup of flour, 1 cup of sugar, 1 cup of milk, stir and keep covered. Day 6, 7, 8, and 9; stir and keep covered. Day 10; add 1 cup flour, 1 cup sugar, 1 cup milk, and stir well, take out 3 cups of batter and put 1 cup in three separate containers for three friends. To your remaining batter add ¾ cup of oil, 1-1/2 tsp cinnamon, 3 eggs, 1 cup brown sugar, 1-1/2 cups flour, 1-1/2 tsp baking soda, 1-1/2 tsp salt, 2 tsp vanilla; mix well and fill muffin cups 2/3 full. Bake at 350o for 20 minutes. You can experiment with adding your own ingredients, such as grapenuts cereal, nuts and raisins, or extra spices like nutmeg, for more of a spiced muffin. Makes approximately 22 muffins. If you need clarification about this recipe, call or email me.
Well that’s all for this week; but do me a favor. Call a friend and tell them how much you love and cherish them, and thank them for being your friend.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
