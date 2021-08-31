Greetings Bay City!
Last week was filled with fun get-togethers and celebrating. Good friend Norma Seely and I celebrated our husbands, Lloyd’s and Kin’s, birthdays with dinner (all homemade), party favors for all, and gifts for the birthday boys. Norma and Lloyd are two of our favorite people to spend time with. You can always count on good conversation and an evening with lots of laughter, much needed in these days that are filled with disturbing news.
We also had a visit from our daughter, Marilyn Jo, and our sweet son-in-law, Lee, who came to celebrate her dad’s birthday, and install Kin’s new backup camera (my birthday gift to Kin) for our RV. No more me frantically waving my arms and shouting stop! Stop! (Bang!).
We also met our oldest grandson and his girlfriend for dinner, as Kin continues to celebrate his birthday. We don’t have a cutoff date for celebrating any event. “Party on!” is my motto.
I have news for you about amazing volunteers joining together to do amazing things. The Bay City UMC grub club partnered with Nehalem UMC, Camp Magruder and the Mudd Nick Foundation to provide meals to kids when school was out of session in the summer break. The result was that over 4,957 meals were served to hungry children. The Mudd Nick foundation, dedicated to providing opportunities to enrich the lives of children, donated two school buses and two drivers to deliver the meals. Camp Magruder kitchen staff designed the menus and prepared tasty, nutritious meals. Bay City UMC was the liaison with USDA and did the paperwork for funding the meals. Bay City church members set up the sacks with prepackaged items and delivered meals from south Rockaway to South Bay City. Nehalem UMC members finished putting the meals together, loaded them on the buses, and delivered them from North Rockaway to Manzanita. The buses followed school bus routes and stopped at a number of bus sites. This enabled the churches to serve a greater number of kids.
The Bay City UMC rummage sale committee is waiting to see what covid restrictions will be a month from now, but they still need volunteers to sign up to work and to make baked goods so they’re good to go. Set up at City Hall will be Sept. 28-30. The sale is Oct. 1st and 2nd. “Big cars and strong bodies are needed” on Sept. 28th and Oct. 2nd to set up and break down. Rummage sale times will follow. For more information call the church office at (503)377-2679 or email baycityumc@bccoast.net to volunteer. The Bay City UMC leadership and congregation have brought wonderful programs to help our community through the covid months and continue to seek ways to help us. Give back and call to volunteer. It is good for your soul.
It's not too late to take advantage of Dr. Ben Douglas’s free class discussions on Healthy Lifestyle. Join the ZOOM class at 2 PM on Sundays, September 26th and October 24th. Contact the church office at the above phone number or email address to receive an invitation.
Have you noticed that the first emergency preparedness container at Watt Park is finished? A “thank you” goes to July volunteers who framed the building and put in the floor, and August volunteers who roofed the container, added the trim, and painted the whole structure. Volunteers for July were Greg Sweeny, Darrell, and Josh Griffith, Mike Rawson, Cathy Manis, Jack Long, Josh Keller, Dallas Coleman, Helen Wright and husband Steve, and Roy Markee. The August team were Tony Troyer, Billy Schreiber and Carl Ballinger. I think I even saw Helen Wright swinging a paint brush. They not only volunteered, but supplied their own tools, like a generator and nail guns. I know every one of these volunteers, and they go above and beyond to help their community, never needing fan fair, never expecting reward or recognition. Truly, Bay City, you meet the best people when you volunteer.
Open House at Al Griffin Memorial Park
You are invited Wednesday, September 15th at the Al Griffin Park gazebo from 5-7 PM. Drop in anytime to share your thoughts on how to improve the park and help identify community needs, assess park conditions, and gather ideas for new park features. Refreshments will be provided. In the event of bad weather, we will meet at Bay City Community Hall located at 5525 B St., Bay City. If you have questions, please contact Public Works Director, Roy Markee. Email rmarkee@ci.bay-city.or.us. Phone (503)377-4121. The event will adhere to social distancing and mask recommendations.
Please take a few minutes to share your thoughts on Al Griffin Memorial Park! To complete the survey visit this link: https://forms.gle/ eTZsKTqLKPq2ySLU6.
Survey is closing September 20th.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
