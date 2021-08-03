Greetings Bay City!
News of the pending retirement of Gordon McCraw on August 2nd was sad news for our community, and I mean the entire Tillamook County, as he and his family would be moving to the valley to be near relatives. Gordon has worn many hats, including sheriff lieutenant, weatherman, and Tillamook County Emergency Management Coordinator. It is evident to all that his job has never been just a job, but a calling. His leaving is a loss to Bay City, his neighbors, his church, and the sheriff’s department. The loss will also be felt by his fellow musicians and the music scene in Bay City and surrounding area where he is famous for his country music and humor (George Strait anyone?). He has participated in many festivals and other events to bring us information on disaster preparedness. For those of us who know him personally, I can tell you that he is a man of great humility; someone you can count on and trust; an honorable man. Yes, it’s going to be hard to see him move on with his life, but if anyone deserves a retirement (a rest), it is Gordon. And of course, this means he is taking his sweetheart Heidi and daughter Whitney with him. Heidi hasn’t’ taken a back seat in her service to the community, neighbors, and church. She has been active in feeding the homeless, involved in Marie Mills, and has served on countless boards. Really, is there any organization that she hasn’t been involved with in one way or another? She is like a magnet that draws people into her circle. Everyone who meets Heidi wants to be her friend, and she makes you feel like you are. What can you say about a woman who makes every effort to include everyone, shows everyone kindness, has great empathy, and never judges you in your worst moments. I would say she is the friend we all need. Kin and I will miss Whitney, her sweet smile, her art work, and the way her face lights up when people she loves enter the room. Yes, Bay City, for us it’s a loss to our community, but a new chapter for them. And I guarantee that when Heidi steps off the moving van, in five minutes she will have a new “friends circle” around her.
It’s that time of year and soon we’ll be seeing children waiting at the bus stop for their ride to school dressed in new school clothes and wearing new backpacks. For some this will be their first time riding the bus and going to school. Helping them start off the year on the right foot was important to me as a parent. After all, school is a big deal, and starting school is an exciting but scary time filled with a lot of unknowns. According to kidshealth.org or scholastic.com, preparing ahead before the school year starts lessens the anxiety for the child (and it’s my guess, also for the parents). Here is a list of seven suggestions for a happier school experience right from the start:
1. Visit the school or classroom and meet the teacher before the first day.
2. Read books to your child about starting school. They recommended “Pete the Cat: Rock in my School Shoes” (pre K-3), “The Night Before Kindergarten” (pre K-K), “The Caring Me I Want to Be”, and more. I didn’t see any for parents like “Mommy Let Go of my Leg, I want to go in”.
3. Talk to your child about his school friends, teacher, and new activities.
4. Practice, practice, practice learning how to get themselves ready each morning for school: dressed, fed, and out the door.
5. Rehearse self-help: For instance, dressing, undressing, tying their shoes, washing their hands, dialing your phone number, and, for their mother’s sake, keeping their fingers out of their nose.
6. Ask your child what kind of snack and/or lunch they want to bring to school. Engage them in selecting and making the snack.
7. Go shopping for school clothes, shoes, and backpack, and let them select from mom approved choices.
They didn’t include taking your children for a dental checkup, their yearly physical, and needed vaccinations. Healthier children do better in school and spend less time in a doctor's office.
Attention Bay City: Exciting News!! The City of Bay City has been awarded grant funding by Oregon Parks & Recreation Department to develop a park master plan for Al Griffin Memorial Park. The next several months will be spent gathering community feedback and developing design alternatives for the park. We are currently identifying community needs, assessing current park conditions/uses and gathering ideas for new park features.
The Parks Committee and City Hall want your input! Get involved and make your voice heard.
Take a few minutes to share your thoughts on how to improve Al Griffin Memorial Park! Some of the survey questions include: How do you typically get the park? How do you currently use the park? What hazards/concerns are present? Rank the importance of potential amenities. To complete the survey, visit this link: https://forms.gle/eTZsKTqLKPq2ySLU6.
Join us in a virtual small group discussion to share your thoughts on how to improve Al Griffin Memorial Park! Available meetings times include Saturday, August 7th – 1pm; Tuesday, August 10th - 10am, 1pm, or 7pm; Saturday, August 14th – 1pm; Tuesday, August 17th - 10am, 1pm, or 7pm. To register for a time slot, visit this link: https://forms.gle/QVu5i1VBgjG2ZZGc6.
Questions? Please contact Public Works Director Roy Markee. Email: rmarkee@ci.bay-city.or.us.
Important meetings and announcements for August:
City Council meets Monday, the 9th at 5:30 PM and Tuesday, the 10th at 6:00 PM at city hall.
The Booster Club rummage sale is August 20-21 at city hall, and their first meeting is September 24th. More information to follow.
Tillamook County Fair, “A Time to Share” is Wednesday, August 11th through Saturday, August 14th from 10 AM to 10 P
Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music Festival is postponed until August 2022. The Pearl and Oyster Committee will be signing next year’s bands and vendors in September.
In closing: Volunteering is a good thing. Try it. You’ll like it.
Thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
