Greetings Bay City! The good citizens of Tillamook County are not the only ones who read the Headlight Herald. Susan Scott of Roswell, New Mexico has been a reader of our newspaper for eight years. She and her husband visited Tillamook and loved their stay in our community so much that they are considering moving here when they retire. They feel that the Fencepost columns give a glimpse of the human aspects of our community. Susan works at the New Mexico Military Institute and teaches high school and college students. She saw in my August 12th Fencepost about “Hitting the Books and Taking Online Classes” and shared information for our readers about online classes available at Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC). These are free to people from all walks of life and cover a broad spectrum of subjects. For more information go to https://www.mooc.org/. No matter your age or interests, I encourage you to check this out.
Nan Devlin, Executive Director for Tillamook Coast Visitors Association, had a guest column in the Opinion section of the August 19th Headlight Herald. In case you missed it, Ms. Devlin wrote that “Yes, the summer tourists are here in droves, but many businesses are still struggling”. The survey and interviews with businesses done by Tillamook Coast in April and May were in her words “tough to hear”. If you want to know how the pandemic has impacted not only the businesses, but the families behind those businesses, go to tillamookcoast.com/industry. Our businesses and those who work for them still need our help. Contact CARE of Tillamook County if you need assistance with rent or utility bills (call 503-842-5261 or visit www.careinc.org). If you have other concerns or needs, they can direct you to other organizations.
A Special Report from the AARP Bulletin (July/August issue, from the editors of AARP) titled “99 Great Ways to Save” caught my attention. Here are a few of my favorites; and you won’t have to leave Tillamook to use these savings ideas:
#5 – Shop where there is competition. Farmers markets are back in business. Their produce is harvested locally, so their prices are lower. Buy what is abundant, and choose recipes based on what you buy. One of the better and well attended farmers markets is right here in Tillamook.
#6 – Braise and save. There are two ways to get tender meat: Buy tender cuts, or buy tougher cuts for a fraction of the price and cook them to tenderness. Get out your favorite cookbook and enjoy the savings.
#17 – Buy concentrate in bulk. For liquid cleaners, the bigger the container, the less you’ll pay per gallon. You’ll save even more by buying concentrated cleaners that you dilute yourself.
#50 – Shop during the week. Retail savings app Ibotta found that Wednesday is the best overall day to shop, and the earlier in the day the better.
The coastal hiking trails are popular with both visitors and locals. Jamie Hale from the Oregonian cautions us not to forget the ten essentials that every hiker needs: hydration, food, sun protection, insulation, first aid kit, illumination, navigation, fire, knife or multi-tool, shelter, and pandemic essentials - hand sanitizers and mask.
Tillamook PUD reminds us that September is National Emergency Preparedness Month. If you are a team captain for your neighborhood, this would be a good time to invite your neighbors to your home, with masks and distancing of course, to review your emergency plans and packets.
Whether your preparing for an emergency or going for a hike, its a good idea to follow the Boy Scouts motto and “Be Prepared”.
You may have read in last week’s Headlight Herald that Ross Tomlin, President of Tillamook Bay Community College, has announced that TBCC has been chosen as the Number 10 Best Community College in America, and the only one in the top 25 located in Oregon. We are privileged to have such an excellent community college available to us locally.
Aren’t we lucky to live in a community where everything we need is right here: Where we can shop locally, get a great education, enjoy the arts and an active community, and where your neighbors are your friends; All of this, while living on the Oregon Coast- it doesn’t get any better than that!
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
