Greetings Bay City!
I’m back at my desk, and a lot has happened while I was away. The Al Griffin Memorial Park focus groups held their virtual online discussions on how to improve the park and shared their ideas with the Parks Committee. The Parks Committee is asking the community to be actively involved in a series of public engagement activities. They feel that this approach fosters creativity and, I quote, “Results in a project master plan that nobody could imagine alone.” Their goal is to create a meaningful park that fits and meets the community needs. If you were not able to take part in the online discussions, you can still share your ideas by taking a few minutes to complete online survey by visiting this link: https://forms.gle/QVu5i1VBgjG2ZZGc6. Printed copies of the survey are available at city hall.
The survey questions include:
• How do you typically get to the park?
• How do you currently use the park?
• What hazards/concerns are present?
• Rank the importance of potential amenities
If you are interested in taking part in an in-person small group discussion, they will start the first week of September. Locations and times will be posted later. You may call me at (503)931-9721 for further information or contact Public Works Director Roy Markee at (503)377-2288 or by email at rmarkee@ci.bay-city.or.us.
In my personal research on parks, I have been in contact with Bill Armbruster, Senior Advisor, AARP Livable Communities, Community, State and National Affairs. I’m sharing the link he sent for a publication that hopefully will help you visualize what you would like to see in your community park, as it did me.
Creating Parks and Public Spaces for People of All Ages https://www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/livable-communities/livable-documents/documents-2018/Parks%20Guide-LR-091018-singles.pdf
Every month I look forward to the newsletter from the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber written by Doug Olson. The news this month was their new elementary school. It has a new gym, kitchen, playground, lab, library, and the older part of the school has been renovated to current standards, including audio/visual equipment and more. The old gym has been restored to almost new condition that includes a “black box” theater. I was already impressed and then Mr. Olson continued with “A very important feature of the new school is the ability to accommodate citizens for various activities including athletics, meetings, entertainment, community events and more. There is a walking trail for all, a baseball field and softball field, plus open areas for the future. The complex will also serve as a community gathering facility in the event of a significant disaster. It has its own water supply, electric generators, septic system and much more. It’s truly a community asset for kids, staff and the public.” If you reside in the Pacific City-Nestucca Valley area you are very lucky, and you owe your city leaders, city council, chamber, school board and volunteers who made this happen a hip-hip-hooray! You’re truly a community to be admired.
Everyone loves to read local stories by local authors. Oregon author Arthur Lee has a book for you. The Bay City author will be publishing his debut memoir “Growing up in Bay City.” He not only gives details of what Bay City looked like before the rerouting of Hwy. 101, but Mr. Lee highlights his childhood and Bay City in the ‘40’s and ‘50’s. This will be a fun read for all of us who live in Bay City and a walk down memory lane for many of you.
If you haven’t seen Mana of Mana’s Kitchen behind the counter or out watering her plants, she was in San Francisco recording a new album of her music, and then went on to perform in New York. When she gets rested up from her trip, I think we will hear some wonderful new stories and, hopefully, hear her sing her original songs.
I’m not sure you realize that Bay City is fast becoming the “Music Center of Tillamook County,” thanks to Bay City Arts Center, Ben Douglas, and of course, Mana, to name just a few. We should have our own talent show “Bay City, you’ve got Talent.” Maybe at the 2022 Pearl. What do you say Bay City?
Garibaldi, I have wonderful news for you. I have met your new librarian. She has one of those personalities that you feel you’ve found a new friend the minute she says hello. Her name is Marisa Scott. She is originally from Medford, and the really good news – she is an Oregon State graduate (Go Beavs!). She majored in fish and wildlife and has library experience. This job is a good fit for her. and the reason I know this is “She loves going to work” versus “Just okay going to work.” Her words, not mine.
I want to compliment Angel, our Bay City Librarian. The library looks so amazingly clean, organized, and light and bright, and the programs throughout the Tillamook Library system deserve a shout out. Good job everyone.
I am closing today’s post with these words: “To give life meaning one must have purpose larger than oneself” (Will Durant). Volunteer!
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
