Our daughter, Marilyn Jo, had a lunch date with her ‘Senior Friend’. The friend had just come from her dental appointment. Their conversation went like this: “In my lifetime things have really changed. I used to pay $85 to have my teeth cleaned and examined. It included a mini counseling session about my general health, raising children, and even an offer to shovel snow from my driveway. Today I paid a $285 co-pay for just looking at my teeth, and he didn’t even know my name. Looks like I will be shoveling my own snow this year”. As funny as I found this story, for seniors it is another sad reminder of how much their world has changed, for better or for worse.
Change can be hard, even when they are ‘happy changes’. This summer our daughter, Marilyn Jo, saw her son, Mathew graduate from a California university and marry his college sweetheart. His brother, Joshua, graduated from high school and left for another California college to study and play football, not necessarily in that order. Her oldest daughter, Annah Lee, announced that she is expecting a baby, making Marilyn Jo a first-time grandma. And Marilyn Jo’s ‘baby’, Macey Jo, is now sixteen years old. Marilyn Jo doesn’t like the changes; “It came too soon, and the house is too quiet. We never run out of milk, and there is no pile of shoes at the bottom of the stairs”. But what she missed the most is all four kids piled on her bed together at night to talk to their mom and siblings about anything and everything. Now there is only Macey on the end of the bed.
(And from Macey Jo, her thoughts on these changes in her life)
This is Jody’s granddaughter, Macey Jo. I’m so excited to be writing again. This past week my oldest brother Matt got married, and I was so fortunate to be a bridesmaid on his special day. Although all I felt was excitement for the two lovebirds, for a split moment I felt what it feels like to grow up, or in other words, see all of life’s beautiful changes. A song was playing in the back of my head as I watched my brother walk down the aisle, sounding like the ending of a coming-of-age movie, and well, that’s exactly what it was. With my oldest brother now married, my sister announcing she is pregnant with her first baby, and my brother Joshua leaving for college, and even me, going into my junior year of high school, that is a whole lot of change. I know people preach that time moves so fast, yet I never quite understood that saying till now. I can’t help but still think of my older brother Matty as a Titan baseball player still in high school. As they all leave the house where our heights are marked on the walls and where I still am, as they all step into new chapters of their lives, as you read this, no matter what stage/chapter of life you are in, I challenge you to reflect on some of life’s beautiful changes, the changes that are sometimes bittersweet, but so worth it.
After their summer hiatus, the Boosters Club is planning an exciting new year for the community, starting with their popular rummage sale on Saturday, August 27th from 9:30 to 2:30 in the Ad Montgomery room at City Hall. The Boosters Club meetings are held on the last Friday of every month (September to May) at 11:30 in the Ad Montgomery room. The lunch is potluck, but even if you don’t come with a pot, they would love for you to be part of the oldest club in the history of Bay City.
The Bay City Arts Center continues to offer an amazing variety of classes and entertainment. Charlie Wooldridge will again offer his Discovery in Stone workshop on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28 from 9 AM-4 PM each day. Call Charlie at 503-842-7013 for details. The Western Supply Company out of Portland will present a concert on Saturday, August 27 at 7:00 PM. Their music ranges from honky tonk, vintage country, western swing, to rockabilly. You can view a video of them playing in the street at a block party by going to their Facebook page. You won’t want to miss this one. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. On Saturday, September 17 at 7:00 PM the Sedona Fire band out of Manzanita will be coming to the Arts Center. Look for more information to follow. For tickets call Rob at 503-523-8387 or email baycityartscenter@gmail.com.
The Tillamook County Suicide Prevention Coalition will be hosting a family friendly event at the Arts Center on September 10th from 10 AM to 2 PM where families can paint positive messages on rock donated by Averill Landscaping Materials while learning about suicide prevention, resources, and training available in our community.
And don’t forget that you can enjoy the works of local Artists of the Month, Kirsten Blair and Nicola Meeks, through August in the two large galleries.
From the library
The wonderful summer reading program has come to an end, and it’s time to pick out your prize books and other treats. If you can’t make it Thursday or Friday, don’t worry. You will be able to pick up prizes until Wednesday, August 31st (while supplies last).
I don’t know about you, but when I see a firetruck go by, I feel like I am six years old again. When I saw the big bold words in the library newsletter- “Mark your Calendars! Firefighter Storytimes! Hear stories read by real firefighters and see the fire engines up close!” - I wondered if I could go without a child, or if Kin would suffice! So, do mark your calendars now for the firefighter’s story times. The storytime featuring the Bay City Fire Department is Saturday, August 27th at 11 AM at the Bay City Library. The storytime with the Garibaldi Fire Department is Saturday, September 2nd at 3 PM at the Garibaldi Library. It continues with “Your kids will not want to miss this special event”. Are you kidding? The adults will be borrowing other people’s children just to get to go and feel like they’re six years old again.
Happy birthday friends: Don Caspell (100 years old!), Jane Erskine, Karen Ryan, Tom Zelenka, Jean Neely, Ann Thomason, and Kin Daily, always my best friend. “As I love nature, as I love singing birds, and gleaming stubble, and flowing rivers, and morning and evening, and summer and winter, I love Thee my friend.” (Henry David Thoreau)
