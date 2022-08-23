Jody Daily

Greetings Bay City.

Our daughter, Marilyn Jo, had a lunch date with her ‘Senior Friend’. The friend had just come from her dental appointment. Their conversation went like this: “In my lifetime things have really changed. I used to pay $85 to have my teeth cleaned and examined. It included a mini counseling session about my general health, raising children, and even an offer to shovel snow from my driveway. Today I paid a $285 co-pay for just looking at my teeth, and he didn’t even know my name. Looks like I will be shoveling my own snow this year”. As funny as I found this story, for seniors it is another sad reminder of how much their world has changed, for better or for worse.

