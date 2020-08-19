Greetings Bay City! Thank you readers who called me about the Friendship Muffins (August 5th Fencepost). I want to share the “back story” about my mother and her Friendship Muffins. But first picture this: Lucille Ball, in her kitchen making bread, puts it in the oven to bake. To Lucy’s horror, when she opens the oven door the baked bread comes out in a 10-foot loaf and pins her against the kitchen sink. Well, Hello Lucy; Let me introduce you to my mother, Dorothemae! My parents drove from the coast to the valley to deliver muffins to their three daughters, Bonnie, Marilyn, and me. We went to the car to help Dad carry in the muffins from the back seat; containers of muffins stacked three high. We thought “She sure brought us a lot of muffins”. We didn’t know the half of it. The very large trunk of the Oldsmobile was filled with muffins….stacks and stacks of muffins! Mother could not figure out how to stop making them; So we took her muffin starter away. End of story.
My mother was wonderful in the cooking and baking category. It’s genetics. My sisters can fry, roast, bake, braise, beat and mix any food you can think of. Not only do they know which pan is appropriate to use and for what, they know how to chop, slice and dice. They are extremely fussy about how sharp their knives are (well I always use a sharp knife...or maybe not. Smashed tomato casserole is my specialty). Like I said, cooking skills may be genetic, but since I’m the sister who caught her lip in the refrigerator door and shocked her tongue on the mixer cord, any genetic kitchen skills missed me. But I am not without some homemaking skills. I have kept a housekeeping journal since high school on housekeeping products, how to clean, what to clean, and when. I was the taskmaster of the household. I came into my marriage with a solid understanding of words like “spit and polish” and “scrub”. I take great pleasure cleaning anything and everything, including anyone who gets in my way. So I bring you some interesting tips and how-to’s from Gayle K. Wood’s “Pocket Companion to Save it, Fix it, Keep it, and Use it” (winter, 2013): (#1) Keep apples in the refrigerator crisper drawer. They will go bad ten times faster at room temperature. Let them have the drawer to themselves because apples give off gases that can rot other foods. (#2) If avocados are still hard, ripen them on a counter in a brown paper bag; but once they are soft, move them to the refrigerator. They will last longer. The same works for peaches, plums, pears, honeydews, cantaloupes, and mangoes. And from Jody’s Cleaning Journal: (#1) to clean a burnt pot, wet the pot first, add lots of salt, and let it set overnight (and yes, I have used this method often). (#2) The right way to clean a toilet: Always clean the outside of the toilet first, with the lid closed.
Announcements from the Bay City Methodist Church
On a very sad note, Jaki Darby passed away on August 7th. She was known as the “Card Lady” for writing and sending out greeting cards to others during her illness. Yes, you read that right. She was the one cheering people up; letting them know she was thinking about them; sending birthday wishes, etc.; amazing lady; pure gold. Our sweet friend Katy Stoecker fell last week and fractured her leg and had to have surgery on Friday. Katy has many friends at the Methodist Church wishing her a swift recovery.
City of Bay City news
The City Recorder position is open and the City is now accepting applications. The application closing date is Friday, September 4, 2020 at 5:00 PM. The City Recorder/Treasurer application forms are available at City Hall, 5525 B St., Bay City, or on the city website, www.ci-bay-city.or.us. For more information call (503)377-2288.
If you are looking for a meaningful way to serve your community, volunteer firefighters are still needed. Fire Chief, Darrell Griffith, reports that they can no longer postpone recruitment due to the pandemic and still maintain a viable volunteer corps. To that end, they will be discussing ways to recruit and on-board additional volunteers without risking exposure. If you have any questions or suggestions, please give Chief Griffith a call at (503)377-0233 or drop him an email at firedept@ci.bay-city.or.us.
I’m closing with tips from my “one-of-a-kind” sisters, Marilyn and Bonnie:
Marilyn’s famous apple pie: To give that mile-high look to your apple pie, fill higher than you need to, and make your crust larger than normal.
Bonnie’s dressing for her extra yummy potato salad: Mix your mayo with dill pickle juice and just a touch of mustard.
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
