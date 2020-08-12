Greetings Bay City! Its hard to believe that Kin and I have been home since March due to Covid-19. Its been challenging, not only for Kin and I, our family and friends, but for the community as a whole. Friends have shared that they are feeling the strain of loss and uncertainty. They are asking “When will this end?” A dear friend said that, when bad things are happening in her life, she tries to find things to be grateful for. I am grateful that I live in a community where the leaders stepped forward to help the businesses; and volunteers helped the community by making masks and creating ways to help us stay connected via Zoom, Facebook, etc. I am also grateful for my neighbors who rallied to help one another. Kindness and generosity are alive and well in Bay City.
Opportunities to serve and connect to our community:
The Oyster Club will be holding an outdoor “Meet and Greet” barbecue in late September or early October. The dinner meeting is being held to review the plans for the 2021 Pearl and Oyster Music Festival, October city-wide garage sale, and harvest event. Plans are subject to Covid-19 restrictions, so watch for updates in the Fencepost.
News from the Bay City Arts Center: The Arts Center’s Artful Pancake Breakfast scheduled for Sunday, August 16th has been canceled until further notice due to Covid-19. However the Repair Cafe is still scheduled for August 20th. Be sure to bring your tools, carpenter skills, and mask. The stone carving classes are also continuing. For more information about the stone carving and the Repair Cafe call Charlie Wooldridge at (503)842-7013. For information about art camps contact Leeauna Perry at kidarttillamook@gmail.com.
The Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) presented a slide show of TRA-sponsored events and accomplishments to the Tillamook City Council. The slide show was produced by Secretary Annie Bishop and narrated by Joe Warren. TRA members are busy planning a Jam Fest event for Saturday, September 5th from 4 to 10 PM. Featured events include jam contests, cooking with jam, jelly ho ho eating contest, children’s carnival games, and wrapping up with live music from 8 to 10 PM. Precautions for Covid-19 will be in place.
The Bay City Boosters want to remind you that the rummage sale is set for August 21st and 22nd. This is their biggest money maker for the year. If they aren’t able to proceed on those dates they will try for September. They ask that you continue to collect your rummage sale donations. The Boosters meetings resume on Friday, September 25th at 12 Noon at City Hall. Due to the pandemic, these dates are subject to change. We will keep you posted on changes in the Fencepost.
An article I read in the August issue of Northwest 50 Plus magazine reminds us of the importance of recycling our electronic devices, including printers, laptops, cell phones, monitors, TV’s, keyboards, and mice, to keep them out of landfills where the toxic chemicals and metals they contain, including mercury and lead, can leak into the air and water. Recycling also allows the precious metals they contain to be reclaimed. Tillamook County Solid Waste Supervisor and Mayor of Bay City, David McCall, informed me that all Tillamook County transfer stations (Manzanita, Tillamook, and Pacific City) are part of the Oregon E-Cycle program and accept program e-waste free of charge during normal working hours.
We don’t know when things will return to normal. But until then we need to find ways to cope; or as my husband says, “Keep our sanity” (laugh out loud). I found an article from the Alzheimer’s Association titled “The Ten Ways to Love Your Brain”, but I am listing just four:
1. Hit the books: Take an online class
2. Challenge your mind: Play games of strategy
3. Raise a sweat: Exercise
4. (And my favorite): Try new recipes
And I would add one more: Call a friend
Thank you for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
Recipe for egg white and avocado breakfast sandwich. Prep time 5 mins. Cook time 5 mins. Total time 10 mins. Ingredients: 2 slices whole grain bread; 2 egg whites; ½ avocado mashed; ¼ cup shredded pepper jack cheese (any cheese is fine); salt and pepper to taste.
Instructions: 1. While the bread is toasting, cook the egg whites over med-low heat in a small skillet (like you would a fried egg). Cover with a lid to help the egg whites cook evenly. The egg whites should be cooked in about 2-3 minutes, depending upon your stove. Once cooked, pull off the heat and set aside. 2. Spread the mashed avocado on both slices of bread. Top one slice of the bread with the egg whites and the other slice with the pepper jack cheese. 3. Season with salt and pepper to your taste, close the sandwich, and enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.