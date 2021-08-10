Greetings Bay City!
We are in for a long and difficult fire season. I’m sure you’re all aware of the multiple wildfires burning in the state, including the huge Bootleg fire in Lake County where we lived for eight years. We saw this firsthand when we recently returned to Lakeview for a memorial service for one of my former students from my years of teaching dance. We’re thankful for the thousands of firefighters, including members of the Oregon National Guard, who were working under terrible hot, windy, and smoke-choked conditions to bring it under control. With these types of emergencies in mind, there is no better time to invite your neighbors in to talk about making sure that everyone in your neighborhood is prepared. Information on how to get started is in the emergency preparedness packets available at city hall.
Last week I brought you news that Bay City has been awarded grant funding by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to develop a master plan for the Al Griffin Memorial Park. The parks committee and city hall want your input to create a park that truly meets the needs and desires of our community; that will serve all the citizens of Bay City, no matter the age. They need to hear from you. Join the virtual small group discussions to share your thoughts on how to improve Al Griffin Memorial Park! Remaining available meetings times include Tuesday, August 10th - 10am, 1pm, or 7pm; Saturday, August 14th – 1pm; Tuesday, August 17th - 10am, 1pm, or 7pm. To register for a time slot, visit this link: https://forms.gle/QVu5i1VBgjG2ZZGc6.
Speaking of parks: In the July –August AARP Bulletin was a timely article on the AARP Fitness Park Initiative. AARP is celebrating its 60th Anniversary by teaming up with FitLot, a national non-profit, to build an outdoor ‘fitness park’ in every state. The article featured one built in Springfield, Oregon. The city was chosen in recognition of its effort to become an age-friendly community. This is one example of how a park can be designed to better meet the needs of the community. To read this article you can go to AARP.org/bulletin. Look up Volume 62, Number 6.
The lifestyle medicine discussions given by Dr. Ben Douglas have already begun, but it is not too late to join the online ZOOM classes on August 29th, September 26th and October 24th. All classes begin at 2:00 PM. For your online ZOOM invitation, call the Bay City Methodist Church office at (503)377-2679 or go to baycityumc@bccoast.net.
Belated July birthday wishes to some pretty wonderful and fun people. I can say that with confidence because I know them personally, starting with fun-to-be-with Bob Waddell, and singing-and-guitar-playing Mike Sanderson. Rounding out the list are two lovely ladies, Cheryl Davy and Stephanie Stocker.
Continuing on with August birthday wishes to my friends who spend a lot of their time volunteering at their church and in their community: Karen Ryan, Don Caspell, Tom Zelenka, Jane Erskine, and my all-time favorite, hubby Kin Daily (Semper Fi).
If you are planning to visit the Tillamook County Fair, make your first stop at the library booth/book mobile. They will be parked in their usual spot near the “giant cheese block” entrance. They have lots of fun items to give away, including free kids' books. Make sure to include their very popular button making station. They have added a new item, a giant library card that you can pose with for a picture.
I really enjoy Bill Landau’s “Tales from the Library”. Last week he wrote about rereading books, and he revisited the book, “Martin Marten” by the late Brian Doyle. Picture a marriage ceremony between two people who abhor traditions; the only person allowed to say a little something spoke these words, “Remember, we are here for you”. Bill thought that this should be the library’s mission statement. You’re right Bill, the library staff is always “there for you (us)”. If you haven’t read Bill’s column, make sure you do not miss it this week.
Have a good week, and thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I will see you next week.
