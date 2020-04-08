Greetings Bay City. I am so impressed with the Bay City Arts Center! In the middle of the pandemic they are offering creative and unique programs and classes. Especially at this time, they continue to find ways to bring the arts to our community. They have now unveiled the Covid-19 Art Initiative
Project. It begins on April 6th and is open to youth ages 2 to 18 with weekly themed art topics and chances to win Fred Meyer gift cards. This is a free eight-week art project. Entries will be reproduced in a book format following the project to serve as an artistic documentary of this historic time in our lives. They also have a new Covid-19 website page with online art education supplement lessons, printable for home education. For more information go to https://baycityartscenter.weebly.com/covid-
19-art-ed-resources.html or call the Arts Center at 503-377-9620. Also, the 2020 Joe Wrabek song writing contest deadline has been extended to June 5th. For more information call the Bay City Arts
Center or mail your entry to PO Box 3124, Bay City, OR 97107.
County solid waste manager and Bay City Council member, David McCall, informs us that the transfer stations are open for recycling. For Bay City residents, the nearest one is in Tillamook. Please be mindful of the safety of the people working there.
It’s no surprise that the Bay City Methodist Church women and friends have been making protective masks. Their goal is to make masks for all of their congregation and beyond. Their continued outreach is anchored in their love and commitment to the community of Bay City. The church is still live streaming their Sunday services. These can be watched during the 10 AM Sunday service or any time it is convenient for you. For more information you can contact the office at 503-377-3679 or find it on
Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/.
I reached out to Pastor Dave Hurd of the Methodist Church for words of wisdom and faith. Dave wrote
“I know this is a very stressful and anxious time. Remember the ways God has helped you through times of trouble in the past. God is always faithful and will see us through this time of trouble as well.”
Dave is a wonderful counselor as well as a pastor and offered this advice. “Remember to reach out to others and encourage them. If you need encouragement, please let someone know. Folks are looking for ways to help.” He recommended that we restrict our time viewing the news to once or twice a day and spend time taking a walk, enjoying your family, and continuing to sing and pray, for God is leading us into a new day. I’ll say amen to that.
I hope this column finds you well, staying safe, and staying home. A heartfelt thank you to all of those
who are going to work every day and keeping us in groceries and gasoline, and taking care of our loved ones who are ill.
Thank you and I’ll see you at the Fencepost next week.
P.S. To Kimmel’s Hardware: Please order me two boxes of Spic and Span.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.