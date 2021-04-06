Greetings Bay City! April is here; the month of new beginnings, new flowers, baby lambs, and new baby chicks. Most importantly, it's the month that Christians around the world gather to celebrate a risen Jesus and the "Good News". In our home we use to celebrate with a sunrise service, and gather with family and friends at the Easter table overflowing with food. We would spend the day watching our children, and then grandchildren, hunting for Easter eggs with their Easter baskets. The oldest of our seven grandchildren, Mitchell, is now 28, and the "baby", Macey Jo, is now 15. She is the last one of the grandchildren to practice driving with grandma, who would be clutching the dashboard. For me, it was sad to see them grow up, but at the same time its pure joy to see them grow up and become their own person. I looked forward to all holidays when our family would gather together. It's different now; they are married, in college out of state, or working--- much harder to gather us in one place at the same time. But the Easter message stays the same, and I join other Christians around the world in celebrating the "Good News" with gratitude.
On March 28th, the Bay City United Methodist Church was joined by Tillamook County Methodist United, Tillamook UMC, Nehalem Bay UMC, and Camp Magruder in presenting a live stream Palm/Passion Sunday service. They recounted the story of the arrest and handing over of Jesus to be crucified, and of his journey to the cross. If you missed this powerful protrayal of Jesus's path to the cross, and what it means for us today, you can still watch it by going to the link.. https//www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/live/
The Bay City United Methodist Church Easter Sunday service will be live streamed on Facebook at 10:00 AM. You can watch it live or at a later time by going to the link.. https//www.facebook.com/BayCityOregonUMC/live/. For more information please contact the church office at (503)377-2679.
Mark your calendar for the Public Works Committee meeting on Thursday, April 1st from 5:00 to 6:30 in City Hall. They will be discussing the tree ordnance, the City Park grants, street maintenance fee, facility surveillance, etc. Remember, the decisions the City makes affects us all. Democracy is making your voice heard.
In closing today I would like to share this true story that my daughter found on facebook. No author was identified. In part it read: "After many hours of patiently waiting in the hall of the home, she smiled sweetly when told her room was ready. As she moved her walker toward the elevator, she was given a detailed description of her small room, including the curtains hanging from her window. 'I love it!' she said, with the enthusiasm of an eight year old who was just handed a new puppy. 'Mrs. Jones, you haven't SEEN the room; just wait.' 'That doesn't matter' she replied. ' Happiness is something you decide over time. Whether or not I like my room doesn't depend on how the furniture is arranged; It depends on how I arrange my mind. Happiness is a choice.'" The article ends with suggesting five simple things that are her keys to happiness: "Free your heart from hate/discord; Free your mind from worries; Live simply; Give more; Take less."
Now that is a woman who lives life with a full heart of gratitude. Happy Easter. Rejoice. Be happy. Be kind.
Thanks for reading the Fencepost, and I’ll see you next week.
