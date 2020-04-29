Greetings Bay City! I’m writing this week’s Fencepost from our sun room, the best room in the house.
You would think the beautiful sunshine and cozy room atmosphere would make writing easier. But no, it doesn’t. That’s the difference between a ‘real’ writer and, well,…. me. Don’t get me wrong; I love writing. But I have to have a filter, and that’s my husband Kin. If it wasn’t for him, you would be reading about people and happenings that I think are extremely funny, but I would probably be sued, or worse, shock someone’s sensibilities.
I do know a real published writer; my friend Norma Seely of Manzanita. She is the author of “Secrets of Harbor House”, set on the north Oregon coast; a wonderful cozy mystery. She reads my Fencepost, and is always so kind to me about what I write. A true friend of many years. We talk and share almost every week. She found me Lysol and I found her flour. I wish she lived next door.
On our street we each have an acre of land or more. It’s more separation than I like. I like talking to neighbors over a fence every day. I like neighborhoods where you can come out on your front porch and visit. I envy the neighborhoods that come out in the evening together and hoot and holler and bang pans to honor all those on the front line who work so we can stay home and be safe.
I cherish my friends near and far and wish they all lived on my street. A friend gave me a wooden heart that reads “In my Father’s house there are many mansions, and I hope yours is next to mine “. Heaven to me would be like that, only I don’t care about having a mansion; please give me a small white cottage.
I just finished an ebook titled “Shamed” by Linda Castillo that I borrowed online from the Tillamook County Library. My favorite pastimes are reading and cooking, although Kin said he didn’t know that cooking was my favorite pastime. It is, if it can be made fast, with no cleanup. It would be fair to say I love reading, visiting with friends, and going out to dinner.
The 2020 Almanac and the 2020 Discovery, published by the Headlight Herald and Country Media, are out. Be sure to pick them up and read about Bay City. The article about Bay City has a nice announcement about the Pearl and Oyster Music Festival, and gives a short, but well done, history of Tillamook County’s first pioneer settler, Joe Champion, and Kilchis Point. It also highlights the historical Methodist Church building, the Bay City Art Center, and more. My favorite part of the article is the opening. In part it reads “Bay City, which commands a gorgeous view of Tillamook Bay”; and it does. The secret is out; this is the best spot on the Oregon coast.
The Bay City Art Center’s Covid-19 Art Initiative Project for the week of April 27th is “What’s in the Cupboard”. For more information go to baycityartcenter.org for links to their youth Covid-19 Art Initiative.
I have an announcement: Mayor Chris Kruebbe was concerned about the signs that were in the streets right-of-ways and asked Public Works to remove them. City Hall is closed due to the pandemic, so to retrieve your signs, you need to call the office at (503)377-2288 to arrange to pick them up.
In closing I would like to leave you with another recipe from my Mother’s 1943 cook book titled “Recipes for Today” by General Foods Corporation. Because it was during World War II and they were rationing meat, the chapter was called “S-t-r-e-t-c-h-i-n-g Meat” The recipe is for hamburger pinwheels as follows: Saute ••• c minced onion in 2 tbs of fat in covered sauce pan for 5 minutes; Add only 2 tbs of sauteed onion to ••• lb of ground beef; Add 1 tsp salt, dash of pepper, 1/3 c fine bread crumbs, 1/3 c milk; Mix well and set aside; Mix Bisquick dough to directions and add remaining cooked minced onions to dough; Roll dough into a 12X9 inch rectangle; Spread hamburger mixture and roll lengthwise as a jelly roll; Seal edges and cut into 12 slices; Place cut side up on greased baking sheet; Bake in hot oven (450 degrees) for 15-20 minutes, or until done; Serve hot with marinara or green pea sauce. ( My note:
I always cook the hamburger before I add any other ingredients to it and bake at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes or until done).
If you have news about Bay City or would like to name an unsung hero, please email me at jodydesign@hotmail.com or call (503)931-9721.
I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.