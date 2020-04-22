Greetings!
A message from the editors of Daily Devotions: Strength and Grace, August, 2019: “Nobody has to tell caregivers that their job is a tough one. You’re already well aware of that. What you might need to hear, though, are some regular reminders of how important your job is.” You are important. We couldn’t make it without you. I am continuing to pray that you will find strength and grace in the challenges you face each day.
I spent phone time with my friends this week. One was Karen Allenbrand. She didn’t refer to her time at home as isolation. Instead, she said she was enjoying the solitude. If you knew Karen, solitude has been rare for her. She lives her life serving others every day. Even now, in her time of solitude, she has started “friendship calls” to let others know they are not alone. She engages them and connects with them by talking and listening. She’s listening to not only what they are saying, but how they are saying it. It’s a gift. What makes this time of friendship calling remarkable, Karen is facing her own personal challenges during the pandemic. She is now waiting for her radiation treatments to begin. Karen asked me to please let people know that if you need anything, or just want to talk, to call her at (503)300-0019. Caring and giving can be translated as empathy and love.
On April 20th, The Bay City Art Center started week 3 of their new Youth Covid-19 Art Initiative. This week’s theme “Elder Look Back; We are making history today, but we are not the first!” Check in with someone who is considered an elder (ages 55+). Go to their website at baycityartcenter.org for more information on distant learning, art supplies, and more. Tune in to the Bay City radio station KAYN at 92.9 FM for the latest community and BCAC programs and events. Please note that they said “elder”, not “elderly”. At 73, I don’t know any elderly people. Now days anyone under 80 is considered “middle age”. Eighty and over is “active senior”.
The Garibaldi Maritime Museum is hosting an annual juried show entitled: “Guarding Our Coast:
Tribute to Our Heroes” from June 3rd through August 29th. The submission deadline for the art show is
May 15th and you can submit your entries via email to artinfo@garibaldimuseum.org. For more details go to www.garibaldimuseum.org.
We continue to prepare for The Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music Festival on August 21st and 22nd, 2020 in the hope that it can be safely held by that time. It will feature a wine and beer garden, two days of music, craft vendors, resource fair, family fun, food trucks, and, of course, oysters.
Great news for Bay City: the City Council approved an integrated Restaurant-Lodging Grant Proposal, as submitted by Councilor David McCall. This project will use up to $10,000 Transient Lodging Tax
(TLT) funds already collected to provide immediate support to Bay City restaurants through the purchase of gift certificates. The certificates will be distributed through events and through lodging operations in Bay City. The gift certificates will be valid during the off season to encourage visitors to return to Bay City during winter months when our lodging and restaurant facilities struggle to bring in guests. This is an example of how funds collected from tourists staying here can provide immediate help during this difficult time.
The City Council also established a working group to look at various methods of supporting other local businesses during this crisis and beyond. The council is working hard to ensure that local family owned businesses stay afloat. Thank you David McCall and the City Council.
Karen Allenbrand was not the only friend I called. Kathy Pollock has been using her time at home baking. Her many friends and neighbors have been the recipients of her baked goodies, all of which are made from scratch. We talked about old recipes that our mothers and grandmothers used to make.
Afterward I decided to look for my mother’s cookbook. It was buried under a stack of cookbooks, two of which were “Dinner in Fifteen Minutes” and “Fast Dinners Out of a Can”. I finally found one of my mother’s cookbooks. It’s called “Recipes for Today” and was printed in 1943 during World War Two when they were rationing gasoline, sugar, flour and meat (but no mention of toilet paper). The most interesting of the recipes was for kidney stew with cereal dumplings. It begins with “Wash the kidneys thoroughly, Split in half, Remove fat and tubes, Soak in cold, salted water, If kidneys are old. cover with cold water and bring to a slow boil”. So I decided to make a fast dinner out of a can.
We may all be tucked away safely in our homes. But we are still connected by our friendships and our support for one another. It shows in our City Council’s concerns for our businesses, the Methodist Church making masks for the community, the Bay City Art Center creating new programs and events, the Karen Allenbrands making friendship calls, the Kathy Pollocks baking for their neighbors. Yes, Bay City, we are connected. \
Thank you and I’ll see you next week at the Fencepost.
P.S. Thank you Kimmel’s for my Spic and Span.
