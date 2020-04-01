The challenges of the pandemic bring out the best or worst in us. In times like these, we need to ask ourselves “What is the quality of my character?” I have been amazed by the quality of character in others, the people on the front lines to the people who serve behind the scenes. They remind me of the story of the small cog in a big wheel. For those who do not know, a cog is an essential part that makes a wheel turn. The Bay City Public Works Department is an important cog in our wheel. Basically, if they weren’t doing their job, you would know it. I know for a fact that they go above and beyond their responsibilities. Because they are doing their jobs, we can go blissfully about our business, often unaware of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes. The grocery clerks working overtime and the cleaning staff at hospitals are other cogs in the wheel. The quality of their character borders on being a saint. Thanks to all of you who are on the front line, and all of you who work behind the scenes, all of the cogs in the wheel who keep us moving forward.
In times like these, it is no surprise that Helen Wright and husband Steve, while house bound, have been vacuum-packing clean blankets in case Bay City needs them during the pandemic. They do this because they care about their community.
In times like these, we have city leaders we can count on. They have declared an official state of emergency. For the safety of their patrons and staff, they are reducing person-to-person interaction.
They have asked us to utilize the drop box for utility payments, or make payments online. Land use or other permitting documents can be left in the drop box as well. The economic hardship caused by the pandemic will impact our community. Because this is a public health emergency, the City will not disconnect water or charge late fees through April. Staff will be working remotely as much as possible, so emails and phone messages are the best way to connect. Be assured that they are still on the job.
In times like these, we are truly fortunate to have a fully functioning fire department with dedicated volunteers led by Fire Chief Darrell Griffith. For information about volunteering, contact Fire Chief
Darrell Griffith at (503)377-0233 or email firedept@ci.bay-city.or.us. Now is the time to become a volunteer.
In times like these, my friend, the very talented Karen Gelbard, also known as the Oregon Weaver, has found a way to keep us connected. She is creating a virtual exhibit which will be a slide show and movie of the stories behind her work. In May you will be able to find her work on the Latimer website
www.latimerquiltandtextile.com. You can follow Karen at theoregonweaver@gmail.com or find her on
Facebook and Instagram at www.theoregonweaver.com.
In times like these there are people who tackle whatever they’re faced with and work to find solutions.
Pat Paterson is one such person, who at 95 years young, is using his life experience to come up with a plan to keep our citizens safe and employed through this tough time. More on this later.
In times like these, it is a blessing to be able to have a curbside breakfast at Downies Cafe; and to have the Center Market, where we can find just about everything we need. Both businesses are going to great lengths to keep their customers safe. Bay City thanks you.
In times like these, we need to continue to celebrate our blessings. Happy birthday wishes this week go out to Bill Gramelt, Howard Harrison, Geoff Baerlein and Jacki Darby.
In times like these, we need something to look forward to. When the pandemic is over and the restrictions are lifted, we want you to join us in celebration at the Bay City Pearl and Oyster Music
Festival on August 21-22. The sponsoring Oyster Club is dedicated to doing all that it can to help our local businesses and all the Pearl Festival participants so they can revive financially, renew their spirits, and so that we all can move beyond the coronavirus.
When the pandemic is over I hope that all of us can reflect on and be proud of the quality of our character. I would like to close with what I saw on a church reader board that said “now that we know how to clean our hands, let’s clean our hearts”.
Thank you for meeting me at the Fencepost. I’ll see you next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.