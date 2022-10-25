Who can I be on Halloween night?
Enhanced by the moon in the shadowy streetlight.
A princess, a mime or a pirate perhaps?
Or someone mischievous and menacing with deadly booby traps.
Watch out for eerie eyeballs mixed with maniacal laughter,
The shrieking and screaming may send you to the frightening hereafter.
Ghastly ghost stories will cause goosebumps and quivers,
The groans and moans will give you spine chilling shivers.
Oh wait! If you just bob for apples on All Hallows Eve night,
Then your unnerving dreams won’t give you a sinister fright.
As I wrote this poem I was trying not to scare you,
In Rockaway Beach you can just smile and say Boo!
Happy Halloween to the greatest community on earth!
That was fun. Just a reminder that there will be a boo-nanza of children lurking about so don’t forget to watch for the little monsters and super heroes on the moonlight Halloween night. Remember when you were a kid? On this night they are pondering what terrifying and thrilling pranks await them and may not see your car approaching. Let’s safely enjoy the evening and help our families and tourists have great memories in our community.
“While the moonlight lights up on Halloween night, be sure to stay close to the pumpkin light.”
That’s just a small taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
