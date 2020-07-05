On Saturday, July 4, 2020 at approximately 9:13 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 91, south of Pacific City.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2020 Freightliner rental truck was being driven northbound on Hwy 101 when for unknown reasons the Freightliner crossed the southbound lane, went off the road, and struck a tree.
The operator sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. The name will be released when we ensure family has been notified.
Hwy 101 traffic was slowed at this location but remained open during the investigation.
OSP was assisted by Nestucca Fire and Rescue, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, and ODOT.
