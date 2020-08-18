|Department
|Exhibitor Name
|Division
|Ribbon
|Special Placing
|1009
|Art
|Aaron Yarnell
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Joe Champion Award
|Art
|Lily Prince
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|The Barton Family Award
|Art
|Lydia Franke
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Thinking Outside the Box Award
|Art
|Maggie Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|KTIL Award
|Art
|Maggie Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Mother Nature's Child Award
|Art
|max mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|My Fair Favorite Award
|Art
|Ron Steiger
|Literary Arts:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Steven Robert Heine Award
|Art
|Sara Ayers
|Drawings & Other Media :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Coast Printing & Stationary Award
|Art
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Headlight Herald Award
|Art
|Terry Freeman
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Nestucca Valley Artisans Award
|Art
|Terry Freeman
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Steven Did It Award
|Art
|Tia Mautner
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Eye Voltage Award
|Art
|Sara Ayers
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05
|Blue
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05
|Blue
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05
|Blue
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05
|Blue
|Art
|Helen Franke
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Emmy Mulder
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Emmy Mulder
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Lily Prince
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Art
|Terry Freeman
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Art
|Tia Ludden-Biegel
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Art
|Eric Rush
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Art
|Roman Sereno
|Paintings on Panels:Fair Buddies - ages 03-05
|Blue
|Art
|Wilder Cruse
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Tanner Mautner
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Natalie Sereno
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Maya Johnson
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Emmy Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Joslynn Johansen
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Art
|Chelsea Yarnell
|Drawings & Other Media :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Art
|Lydia Franke
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Max Mulder
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Lydia Franke
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Matteo Blackburn
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Morgandy Cruse
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Art
|Karsten Johansen
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Claire Travis
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Art
|Naomi Travis
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Art
|Chelsea Yarnell
|Literary Arts:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Lydia Franke
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Anna Roddy
|Paintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Art
|Keriann Johansen
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Art
|Terry Freeman
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Art
|Bill Gage
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Art
|Eric Rush
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Art
|Nereida Delgado
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Art
|Eric Rush
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Art
|max mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Keegan Roddy
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Maggie Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Keegan Roddy
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Lydia Franke
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Lucy Franke
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Matteo Blackburn
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Art
|Abby Hodgdon
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Art
|Ron Steiger
|Literary Arts:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Art
|Nereida Delgado
|Paintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Art
|Keegan Roddy
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Keegan Roddy
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Maggie Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Kaci Averill
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Max Mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Morgandy Cruse
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|max mulder
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Zoe Cruse
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Anna Roddy
|Paintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13
|White
|Art
|Amelia Miller
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Jaimie Josi
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Helen Franke
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Art
|Claire Travis
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13
|White
|Art
|Claire Travis
|Drawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13
|White
|Contest
|Kristin Killgore
|TC Dairy Women :Dairy Dessert Bake-Off
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|BILL COLLINS
|Woodcraft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Alice Smith Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Davyn Wynia
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Junior Creater Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Emmy Mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|John Hathaway Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maggie Mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|John Hathaway Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Margaret Tierney
|Collections:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Morgandy Cruse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Junior Creater Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Travis Princehouse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|John Hathaway Award
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Linda Clark
|Collections:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ron Steiger
|Collections:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Collections:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Linda Clark
|Novelty Painting:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Linda Clark
|Novelty Painting:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Emmy Mulder
|Novelty Painting:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Novelty Painting:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Linda Clark
|Seasonal Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Margaret Tierney
|Seasonal Craft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Edmund Franke
|Seasonal Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lydia Franke
|Seasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Helen Franke
|Seasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maighread Thomas
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|tanya wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|cassie wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Gail Abbott
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|tanya wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Anna Jackson
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|tanya wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Gail Abbott
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|tanya wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|cassie wehage
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Margaret Tierney
|Other Craft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Margaret Tierney
|Other Craft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|BILL COLLINS
|Other Craft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|BILL COLLINS
|Other Craft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Henry Killgore
|Other Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Edmund Franke
|Other Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lydia Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maggie Mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lucy Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Emmy Mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Emmy Mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Anna Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Travis Princehouse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Travis Princehouse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|BILL COLLINS
|Woodcraft:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Gideon wehage
|Woodcraft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Anna Roddy
|Woodcraft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lily Prince
|Woodcraft:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sandra L Coffman
|Collections:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ron Steiger
|Collections:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Matthew Averill
|Collections:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Helen Franke
|Seasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maighread Thomas
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Linda Clark
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lydia Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Julia Josi
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Zoe Cruse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lucas Wynia
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|max mulder
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Gideon wehage
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Crafts & Hobbies
|tanya wehage
|Collections:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Ron Steiger
|Collections:Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lucy Franke
|Seasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maighread Thomas
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maighread Thomas
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Maighread Thomas
|Other Craft:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Edmund Franke
|Other Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Jaimie Josi
|Other Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lucy Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Helen Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Helen Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Lucy Franke
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Julia Josi
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Wilder Cruse
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Gideon wehage
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Keegan Roddy
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|White
|Crafts & Hobbies
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Other Craft:Youth - ages 11-13
|White
|Culinary
|Anna Roddy
|Cookies:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award
|Culinary
|Emery Dentel
|Cakes:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Stelzig Family Award
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Cakes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Dairy Women 1st Place
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Cakes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Dairy Women 1st Place & Queen of the Kitchen Award
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Cakes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Stelzig Family Award
|Culinary
|Katie Crofts
|Yeast Bread :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Mike Trent Bread Award
|Culinary
|Sofia Christiansen
|Cakes:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Peggy Parker Award & Lorena Weber Memorial Award
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Cakes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Brenna Sage
|Cakes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Cakes:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Cakes:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Cakes:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Haley Josi
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Nicole Cowan
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rodna Bos
|Canned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Canned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Canned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Haley Josi
|Canned Meat & Fish:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Cookies:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rodna Bos
|Cookies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rhett Crofts
|Cookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5
|Blue
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rodna Bos
|Gift Baskets:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|tanya wehage
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Maighread Thomas
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Maighread Thomas
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Haley Josi
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Ellie Hilger
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|tanya wehage
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Susan Chelone
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|tanya wehage
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Gideon Wehage
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Matthew Averill
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Culinary
|Nicole Cowan
|Misc. Canned:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Nicole Cowan
|Misc. Canned:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Misc. Canned:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Matthew Averill
|Misc. Canned:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Culinary
|Matthew Averill
|Misc. Canned:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Pickles & Relishes :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Pickles & Relishes :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rodna Bos
|Pickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Susan Chelone
|Pickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Susan Chelone
|Pickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Matthew Averill
|Pickles & Relishes :Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Culinary
|Francy Schneidecker
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Robin Thomas
|Quick Bread :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Julie Hale
|Quick Bread :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Quick Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Quick Bread :Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Culinary
|Sofia Christiansen
|Quick Bread :Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Culinary
|Nicole Cowan
|Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Rodna Bos
|Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Katie Crofts
|Yeast Bread :Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Yeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Yeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Yeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Culinary
|Max Abrogoua
|Cakes:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Candies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Culinary
|Haley Josi
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Canned Fruit:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Canned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Kristin Killgore
|Cookies:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Cookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5
|Red
|Culinary
|Nellie Heimerl
|Cookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5
|Red
|Culinary
|Keegan Roddy
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Culinary
|Arlee Heimerl
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Culinary
|Ian Crofts
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Culinary
|Naomi Crofts
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Culinary
|Melissa Gehrkens
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|tanya wehage
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Maighread Thomas
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Kristin Killgore
|Pies:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Ellie Hilger
|Pies:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Robin Thomas
|Pies:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Robin Thomas
|Pies:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Pies:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Quick Bread :Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Nicole Cowan
|Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Haley Josi
|Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Culinary
|Francy Schneidecker
|Yeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Marlene Trent
|Yeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Culinary
|Emery Dentel
|Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Carol Abrogoua
|Roses (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Mildred Davy Award
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|The Frieda Obrist Memorial Award
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Virginia Hathaway Award
|Floral
|Linda Clark
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|John Gienger Award
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Maxine Barber Award
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Outstanding Fuschia Award
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Sunflower Flats Award
|Floral
|wanda hurliman
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award / Polly Grove Award
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|wanda hurliman
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Amelia Miller
|Artistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Amelia Miller
|Artistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Kaci Averill
|Artistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Julie Johnson
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Kris Reibach
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Dennis Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Julie Johnson
|Potted Plants (Indoor A):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Linda Clark
|Potted Plants (Indoor A):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Ron Steiger
|Potted Plants (Indoor B):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Potted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Julie Johnson
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Julie Johnson
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Caryn Backman
|Roses (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Mackenzie Schmitz
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Floral
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Youth Floral Classes - Fair Buddies
|Blue
|Floral
|Gideon Wehage
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Gideon Wehage
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Floral
|Szabrina Chelone
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Floral
|Ron Steiger
|Artistic Arrangements:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Artistic Arrangements:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Artistic Arrangements:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Artistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Henry Dentel
|Artistic Arrangements:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Red
|Floral
|Morgandy Cruse
|Artistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Sayde Walker
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|tanya wehage
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Cut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kristin Killgore
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kris Reibach
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kris Reibach
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Janice Welch
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Kris Reibach
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Lummus [Team/Company]
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Potted Plants (Indoor B):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Jaimie Josi
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Potted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Caryn Backman
|Roses (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Julie Johnson
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Floral
|Gideon Wehage
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Red
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Red
|Floral
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|Red
|Floral
|Zoe Cruse
|Artistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Cut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Cut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|White
|Floral
|Nicole Cowan
|Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - Amateur
|White
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Rita Hogan
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Glenice Smith
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Lynn Stein
|Dahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Mackenzie Schmitz
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|White
|Floral
|Harry Coffman
|Gladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Jennifer Udenby
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Susan Chelone
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Rodna Bos
|Roses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Jerry Reeves
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|White
|Floral
|Carlotta Roddy
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - Amateur
|White
|Floral
|Sandra L Coffman
|Shrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Kaci Averill
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Reese Hickum
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 06-10
|White
|Floral
|Szabrina Chelone
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 11-13
|White
|Floral
|Szabrina Chelone
|Youth Floral Classes - ages 11-13
|White
|Land Products
|Carlotta Roddy
|Leaf Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Tom Weber Memorial Award
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Bringing in the Sheaves Award
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Leaf Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Howard G Smith Award
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Garden Collections:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Jeannie Larson Award
|Land Products
|Kaci Averill
|Misc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Junior Gardener Award
|Land Products
|Keegan Roddy
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Feature Creature Award
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Fair Spirit Award
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Armstrong Award
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Ivan Boge Award
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Caryn Backman
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Janice Welch
|Fruits & Berries:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Fruits & Berries:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Abigail Hodgdon
|Fruits & Berries:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Ron Steiger
|Fruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Fruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Fruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Caryn Backman
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Francy Schneidecker
|Herbs - Decorative:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Kaci Averill
|Herbs - Decorative:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Caryn Backman
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Keegan Roddy
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Caryn Backman
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Keegan Roddy
|Largest Specimens:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Leaf Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Leaf Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Brad York
|Misc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Misc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Land Products
|Keegan Roddy
|Misc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Other Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Potatoes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Potatoes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Potatoes:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Rooted Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Fidencio Espinoza
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Land Products
|Julia Josi
|Youth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Blue
|Land Products
|Kaci Averill
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Keegan Roddy
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Gideon Wehage
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Land Products
|Anna Roddy
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Land Products
|Janice Welch
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Ron Steiger
|Fruits & Berries:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Kristin Killgore
|Fruits & Berries:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Fruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Grasses in Sheaves:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Herbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Julie Johnson
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Herbs - Decorative:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Tennessee Hodgdon
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Leaf Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Misc. Farm Products:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Misc. Farm Products:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Misc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Other Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Potatoes:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Potatoes:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Rooted Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Art Bravo
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Youth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|Red
|Land Products
|Sheldon Josi
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Land Products
|Gideon Wehage
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Land Products
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Land Products
|Julie Hale
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Haley Josi
|Beans & Peas:Adult Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Bulb Vegetables:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Gideon Wehage
|Fruits & Berries:Youth - ages 14-18
|White
|Land Products
|Jaimie Josi
|Herbs - Culinary:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Victoria Fox
|Herbs - Culinary:Youth - ages 14-18
|White
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Largest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Land Products
|Edna Holt
|Misc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Land Products
|Emily Holt
|Potatoes:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Nicole Cowan
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Quincy Bravo
|Squash & Cucumbers:Adult - Amateur
|White
|Land Products
|Quincy Bravo
|Squash & Cucumbers:Youth - ages 14-18
|White
|Land Products
|Julia Josi
|Youth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05
|White
|Land Products
|Sheldon Josi
|Youth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Agriculture Photo Award
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Lauretta Weber Award
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award
|Photography
|Anna Jackson
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|wanda hurliman
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|Anna Jackson
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|wanda hurliman
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|Anna Jackson
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Blue
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Photography
|Emmy Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Emmy Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Emmy Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Anna Roddy
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Anna Roddy
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Anna Roddy
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Naomi Travis
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Black & White Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Black & White Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Photography
|tanya wehage
|Use of Fair Theme:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Anna Jackson
|Color Photo:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|Red
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Photography
|Maggie Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Maggie Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Maggie Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Photography
|Anna Roddy
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Photography
|Sheridan Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Naomi Travis
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|Red
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|White
|Photography
|Rick Hamptom
|Color Photo:Adult - Professional
|White
|Photography
|Rod Jackson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Photography
|Dana Carlson
|Color Photo:Senior (ages 60+)
|White
|Agriculture Art Award
|Photography
|Maggie Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Superintendent's Award
|Photography
|Maggie Mulder
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Mae W. Bakes Award
|Photography
|Ainslee Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 06-10
|White
|Brown Family Award
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|White
|Glenn J Barber Memorial Award
|Photography
|Zeyon Hurliman
|Color Photo:Youth - ages 14-18
|White
|Textiles
|Barbara Ward
|Embroidery:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Best Framed Picture of Counted Cross-Stitch Award
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Hand Knitted Items:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Brown Family Award
|Textiles
|Caryn Backman
|Unclassified Textiles:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Superintendent's Award
|Textiles
|CHARITY APPLEGATE
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Best of Quilts Award
|Textiles
|Emery Dentel
|Household/Domestics:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Outstanding Sewing Award Girls & Boys 12 & under
|Textiles
|Lynda Sherman
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Best of Show Award
|Textiles
|Valerie Gage
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Valerie Gage
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Carlotta Roddy
|General Collection:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Hand Knitted Items:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Hand Knitted Items:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Dana Carlson
|Hand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Textiles
|Dana Carlson
|Hand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Textiles
|Matteo Blackburn
|Hand Knitted Items:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Textiles
|Candy Allen
|Rug Craft & Creative Rugs:Senior (ages 60+)
|Blue
|Textiles
|Matteo Blackburn
|Sewing:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Textiles
|Keegan Roddy
|Sewing:Youth - ages 06-10
|Blue
|Textiles
|Joslynn Johansen
|Sewing:Youth - ages 14-18
|Blue
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Unclassified Textiles:Adult - Amateur
|Blue
|Textiles
|Lynda Sherman
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Textiles
|CHARITY APPLEGATE
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Textiles
|Kaci Averill
|Bedspreads & Quilts:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|General Collection:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Hand Knitted Items:Adult - Amateur
|Red
|Textiles
|Dana Carlson
|Hand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)
|Red
|Textiles
|Kaci Lynn Averill
|Hand Knitted Items:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Textiles
|Kaci Averill
|Sewing:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Textiles
|Kaci Averill
|Sewing:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Textiles
|Maya Johnson
|Sewing:Youth - ages 11-13
|Red
|Textiles
|Keegan Roddy
|Unclassified Textiles:Youth - ages 06-10
|Red
|Textiles
|Bonnie Wynia
|Unclassified Textiles:Adult - Amateur
|White
