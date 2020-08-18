Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

DepartmentExhibitor NameDivisionRibbonSpecial Placing
  1009  
ArtAaron YarnellPaintings on Panels:Adult - AmateurBlueSuperintendent's Award
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlueJoe Champion Award
ArtLily PrincePaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 14-18BlueThe Barton Family Award
ArtLydia FrankePaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10BlueThinking Outside the Box Award
ArtMaggie MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10BlueKTIL Award
ArtMaggie MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10BlueMother Nature's Child Award
Artmax mulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10BlueMy Fair Favorite Award
ArtRon SteigerLiterary Arts:Adult - AmateurBlueSteven Robert Heine Award
ArtSara AyersDrawings & Other Media :Adult - AmateurBlueCoast Printing & Stationary Award
ArtSheridan HurlimanPaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13BlueHeadlight Herald Award
ArtTerry FreemanPaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlueNestucca Valley Artisans Award
ArtTerry FreemanPaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlueSteven Did It Award
ArtTia MautnerPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13BlueEye Voltage Award
ArtSara AyersPaintings on Paper Stock:Adult - AmateurBlue 
ArtJaimie JosiPaintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05Blue 
ArtJaimie JosiPaintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05Blue 
ArtJaimie JosiPaintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05Blue 
ArtJaimie JosiPaintings on Paper Stock:Fair Buddies-age 03-05Blue 
ArtHelen FrankePaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtEmmy MulderPaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtEmmy MulderPaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtLily PrincePaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
ArtTerry FreemanPaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
ArtTia Ludden-BiegelPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
ArtEric RushPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
ArtRoman SerenoPaintings on Panels:Fair Buddies - ages 03-05Blue 
ArtWilder CrusePaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtTanner MautnerPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtNatalie SerenoPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtMaya JohnsonPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtEmmy MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtJoslynn JohansenPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
ArtChelsea YarnellDrawings & Other Media :Adult - AmateurBlue 
ArtLydia FrankeDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtMax MulderDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtLydia FrankeDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtJaimie JosiDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtMatteo BlackburnDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtMorgandy CruseDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
ArtKarsten JohansenDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtClaire TravisDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
ArtNaomi TravisDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
ArtChelsea YarnellLiterary Arts:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
ArtJaimie JosiPaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtLydia FrankePaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtAnna RoddyPaintings on Paper Stock:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
ArtKeriann JohansenPaintings on Panels:Adult - AmateurRed 
ArtTerry FreemanPaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
ArtBill GagePaintings on Panels:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
ArtEric RushPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)Red 
ArtNereida DelgadoPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)Red 
ArtEric RushPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Artmax mulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtKeegan RoddyPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtMaggie MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtKeegan RoddyPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtLydia FrankeDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtLucy FrankeDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtMatteo BlackburnDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10Red 
ArtAbby HodgdonDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13Red 
ArtRon SteigerLiterary Arts:Adult - AmateurRed 
ArtNereida DelgadoPaintings on Panels:Adult - Senior (ages 60+)White 
ArtKeegan RoddyPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtKeegan RoddyPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtMaggie MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtKaci AverillPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtMax MulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtMorgandy CrusePaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Artmax mulderPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtZoe CrusePaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtAnna RoddyPaintings on Panels:Youth - ages 11-13White 
ArtAmelia MillerDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtJaimie JosiDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtJaimie JosiDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtHelen FrankeDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 06-10White 
ArtClaire TravisDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13White 
ArtClaire TravisDrawings & Other Media :Youth - ages 11-13White 
ContestKristin KillgoreTC Dairy Women :Dairy Dessert Bake-OffBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesBILL COLLINSWoodcraft:Senior (ages 60+)BlueAlice Smith Award
Crafts & HobbiesDavyn WyniaOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13BlueJunior Creater Award
Crafts & HobbiesEmmy MulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13BlueJohn Hathaway Award
Crafts & HobbiesMaggie MulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10BlueJohn Hathaway Award
Crafts & HobbiesMargaret TierneyCollections:Senior (ages 60+)BlueSuperintendent's Award
Crafts & HobbiesMorgandy CruseOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10BlueJunior Creater Award
Crafts & HobbiesTravis PrincehouseOther Craft:Youth - ages 14-18BlueJohn Hathaway Award
Crafts & HobbiesLinda ClarkCollections:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesRon SteigerCollections:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesKaci Lynn AverillCollections:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLinda ClarkNovelty Painting:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesLinda ClarkNovelty Painting:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesEmmy MulderNovelty Painting:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanNovelty Painting:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLinda ClarkSeasonal Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesMargaret TierneySeasonal Craft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesEdmund FrankeSeasonal Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLydia FrankeSeasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesHelen FrankeSeasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesMaighread ThomasOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiestanya wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiescassie wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesGail AbbottOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiestanya wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesAnna JacksonOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiestanya wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesGail AbbottOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiestanya wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & Hobbiescassie wehageOther Craft:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Crafts & HobbiesMargaret TierneyOther Craft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesMargaret TierneyOther Craft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesBILL COLLINSOther Craft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesBILL COLLINSOther Craft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesHenry KillgoreOther Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesEdmund FrankeOther Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLydia FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesMaggie MulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAinslee HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLucy FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAinslee HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAinslee HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAinslee HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesEmmy MulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesEmmy MulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAnna RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesTravis PrincehouseOther Craft:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesTravis PrincehouseOther Craft:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesBILL COLLINSWoodcraft:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesGideon wehageWoodcraft:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesAnna RoddyWoodcraft:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesLily PrinceWoodcraft:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
Crafts & HobbiesSandra L CoffmanCollections:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Crafts & HobbiesRon SteigerCollections:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Crafts & HobbiesMatthew AverillCollections:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
Crafts & HobbiesHelen FrankeSeasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesMaighread ThomasOther Craft:Adult - AmateurRed 
Crafts & HobbiesLinda ClarkOther Craft:Adult - AmateurRed 
Crafts & HobbiesLydia FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesJulia JosiOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesZoe CruseOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesLucas WyniaOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & Hobbiesmax mulderOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesAinslee HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & HobbiesGideon wehageOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Crafts & Hobbiestanya wehageCollections:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Crafts & HobbiesRon SteigerCollections:Senior (ages 60+)White 
Crafts & HobbiesLucy FrankeSeasonal Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesMaighread ThomasOther Craft:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Crafts & HobbiesMaighread ThomasOther Craft:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Crafts & HobbiesMaighread ThomasOther Craft:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Crafts & HobbiesEdmund FrankeOther Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05White 
Crafts & HobbiesJaimie JosiOther Craft:Fair Buddies -age 03-05White 
Crafts & HobbiesLucy FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesHelen FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesHelen FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesLucy FrankeOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesJulia JosiOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesWilder CruseOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesGideon wehageOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesKeegan RoddyOther Craft:Youth - ages 06-10White 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13White 
Crafts & HobbiesSheridan HurlimanOther Craft:Youth - ages 11-13White 
CulinaryAnna RoddyCookies:Youth - ages 11-13BlueSuperintendent's Award
CulinaryEmery DentelCakes:Youth - ages 06-10BlueStelzig Family Award
CulinaryJulie HaleCakes:Adult - AmateurBlueDairy Women 1st Place
CulinaryJulie HaleCakes:Adult - AmateurBlueDairy Women 1st Place & Queen of the Kitchen Award
CulinaryJulie HaleCakes:Adult - AmateurBlueStelzig Family Award
CulinaryKatie CroftsYeast Bread :Adult - AmateurBlueMike Trent Bread Award
CulinarySofia ChristiansenCakes:Youth - ages 11-13BluePeggy Parker Award & Lorena Weber Memorial Award
CulinaryJulie HaleCakes:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryBrenna SageCakes:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCakes:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCakes:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCakes:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryHaley JosiCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryJulie HaleCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryNicole CowanCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryJulie HaleCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryRodna BosCanned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCanned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCanned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryHaley JosiCanned Meat & Fish:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Cookies:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryRodna BosCookies:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryRhett CroftsCookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5Blue 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Cookies:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinaryKaci Lynn AverillCookies:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinaryRodna BosGift Baskets:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Culinarytanya wehageJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMaighread ThomasJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMaighread ThomasJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryJulie HaleJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryHaley JosiJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryEllie HilgerJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
Culinarytanya wehageJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinarySusan CheloneJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Culinarytanya wehageJam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinaryGideon WehageJam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Jam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinaryMatthew AverillJam/Jelly/Preserve :Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
CulinaryNicole CowanMisc. Canned:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryNicole CowanMisc. Canned:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentMisc. Canned:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMatthew AverillMisc. Canned:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
CulinaryMatthew AverillMisc. Canned:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensPickles & Relishes :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensPickles & Relishes :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryRodna BosPickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinarySusan ChelonePickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinarySusan ChelonePickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMatthew AverillPickles & Relishes :Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
CulinaryFrancy SchneideckerPies:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPies:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPies:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPies:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryRobin ThomasQuick Bread :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryJulie HaleQuick Bread :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentQuick Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Quick Bread :Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
CulinarySofia ChristiansenQuick Bread :Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
CulinaryNicole CowanVegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryRodna BosVegetables:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentVegetables:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryKatie CroftsYeast Bread :Adult - AmateurBlue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentYeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentYeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMarlene TrentYeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
CulinaryMax AbrogouaCakes:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Candies:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
CulinaryHaley JosiCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensCanned Fruit:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryMarlene TrentCanned Fruit:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryKristin KillgoreCookies:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Cookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5Red 
CulinaryNellie HeimerlCookies:Fairbuddies - only age 5Red 
CulinaryKeegan RoddyCookies:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
CulinaryArlee HeimerlCookies:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
CulinaryIan CroftsCookies:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
CulinaryNaomi CroftsCookies:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
CulinaryMelissa GehrkensJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurRed 
Culinarytanya wehageJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryMaighread ThomasJam/Jelly/Preserve :Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryMarlene TrentJam/Jelly/Preserve :Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPickles & Relishes :Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryKristin KillgorePies:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryEllie HilgerPies:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryRobin ThomasPies:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryRobin ThomasPies:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPies:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryMarlene TrentPies:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryLummus [Team/Company]Quick Bread :Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryNicole CowanVegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryHaley JosiVegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
CulinaryFrancy SchneideckerYeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryMarlene TrentYeast Bread :Senior (ages 60+)Red 
CulinaryEmery DentelCookies:Youth - ages 06-10White 
FloralCarol AbrogouaRoses (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlueMildred Davy Award
FloralHarry CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlueThe Frieda Obrist Memorial Award
FloralKristin KillgoreCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlueVirginia Hathaway Award
FloralLinda ClarkShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlueJohn Gienger Award
FloralSandra L CoffmanCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)BlueMaxine Barber Award
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - AmateurBlueOutstanding Fuschia Award
FloralSayde WalkerCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlueSunflower Flats Award
Floralwanda hurlimanArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)BlueSuperintendent's Award / Polly Grove Award
FloralRodna BosArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRodna BosArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRodna BosArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Floralwanda hurlimanArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralAmelia MillerArtistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralAmelia MillerArtistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralKaci AverillArtistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralJulie JohnsonCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralSayde WalkerCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralNicole CowanCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralKristin KillgoreCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJerry ReevesCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralKristin KillgoreCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRodna BosCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRodna BosCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRita HoganCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJanice WelchCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLummus [Team/Company]Dahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralKris ReibachDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJanice WelchDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralDennis WelchDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralHarry CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJanice WelchDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralKristin KillgoreGladiolus (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralSusan CheloneGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRita HoganGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJulie JohnsonPotted Plants (Indoor A):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralLinda ClarkPotted Plants (Indoor A):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Indoor A):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRon SteigerPotted Plants (Indoor B):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJanice WelchPotted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJulie JohnsonPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralNicole CowanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralNicole CowanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJulie JohnsonPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralCaryn BackmanRoses (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJennifer UdenbyRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLynn SteinRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJerry ReevesShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralJerry ReevesShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralMackenzie SchmitzShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurBlue 
FloralHarry CoffmanShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralHarry CoffmanShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralSusan CheloneShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralJerry ReevesShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
FloralLummus [Team/Company]Youth Floral Classes - Fair BuddiesBlue 
FloralGideon WehageYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralGideon WehageYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Blue 
FloralSzabrina CheloneYouth Floral Classes - ages 11-13Blue 
FloralRon SteigerArtistic Arrangements:Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralSayde WalkerArtistic Arrangements:Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralSayde WalkerArtistic Arrangements:Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralRodna BosArtistic Arrangements:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralHenry DentelArtistic Arrangements:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Red 
FloralMorgandy CruseArtistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
FloralSayde WalkerCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJerry ReevesCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKristin KillgoreCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralRita HoganCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralRodna BosCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralRita HoganCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)Red 
FloralSayde WalkerCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
Floraltanya wehageCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralNicole CowanCut Flowers, Sec C (w/foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKristin KillgoreDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKristin KillgoreDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKris ReibachDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJanice WelchDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJanice WelchDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKris ReibachDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJanice WelchDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralKris ReibachDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralHarry CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralSusan CheloneDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralHarry CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralHarry CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralLummus [Team/Company]Gladiolus (with foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralRita HoganGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralRodna BosGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralSandra L CoffmanPotted Plants (Indoor B):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralHarry CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor A):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJaimie JosiPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralHarry CoffmanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralNicole CowanPotted Plants (Outdoor B):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralCaryn BackmanRoses (with foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralLynn SteinRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralLynn SteinRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralJulie JohnsonShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralNicole CowanShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurRed 
FloralJennifer UdenbyShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralGlenice SmithShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)Red 
FloralGideon WehageYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Red 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Red 
FloralKaci Lynn AverillYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10Red 
FloralZoe CruseArtistic Arrangements:Youth - ages 06-10White 
FloralGlenice SmithCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralJennifer UdenbyCut Flowers, Sec A (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralHarry CoffmanCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralSusan CheloneCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralRita HoganCut Flowers, Sec B (w/foliage):Senior(ages 60+)White 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurWhite 
FloralNicole CowanDahlias (all one stem):Adult - AmateurWhite 
FloralRita HoganDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralRita HoganDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralHarry CoffmanDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralRita HoganDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralSusan CheloneDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralGlenice SmithDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralLynn SteinDahlias (all one stem):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralMackenzie SchmitzGladiolus (with foliage):Adult - AmateurWhite 
FloralHarry CoffmanGladiolus (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralJennifer UdenbyRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralSusan CheloneRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralRodna BosRoses (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralJerry ReevesShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurWhite 
FloralCarlotta RoddyShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Adult - AmateurWhite 
FloralSandra L CoffmanShrubs & Vines (with foliage):Senior (ages 60+)White 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10White 
FloralKaci AverillYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10White 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10White 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10White 
FloralReese HickumYouth Floral Classes - ages 06-10White 
FloralSzabrina CheloneYouth Floral Classes - ages 11-13White 
FloralSzabrina CheloneYouth Floral Classes - ages 11-13White 
Land ProductsCarlotta RoddyLeaf Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlueTom Weber Memorial Award
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)BlueBringing in the Sheaves Award
Land ProductsEdna HoltLeaf Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)BlueHoward G Smith Award
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonGarden Collections:Adult - AmateurBlueJeannie Larson Award
Land ProductsKaci AverillMisc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18BlueJunior Gardener Award
Land ProductsKeegan RoddyYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10BlueFeature Creature Award
Land ProductsNicole CowanOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlueFair Spirit Award
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlueArmstrong Award
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlueIvan Boge Award
Land ProductsEmily HoltBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie HaleBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsCaryn BackmanBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsNicole CowanBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJanice WelchFruits & Berries:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsNicole CowanFruits & Berries:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsAbigail HodgdonFruits & Berries:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsRon SteigerFruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltFruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltFruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsCaryn BackmanHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsFrancy SchneideckerHerbs - Decorative:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsKaci AverillHerbs - Decorative:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Land ProductsJulie HaleLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsCaryn BackmanLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsKeegan RoddyLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsCaryn BackmanLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsKeegan RoddyLargest Specimens:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Land ProductsNicole CowanLeaf Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiLeaf Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsBrad YorkMisc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsZeyon HurlimanMisc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Land ProductsKeegan RoddyMisc. Farm Products:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulie HaleOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsNicole CowanOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltOther Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltPotatoes:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonPotatoes:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEmily HoltPotatoes:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsEdna HoltRooted Vegetables:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsFidencio EspinozaSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Land ProductsJulia JosiYouth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Blue 
Land ProductsKaci AverillYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsKaci Lynn AverillYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsKaci Lynn AverillYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsKeegan RoddyYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsGideon WehageYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsKaci Lynn AverillYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
Land ProductsAnna RoddyYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
Land ProductsJanice WelchLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsRon SteigerFruits & Berries:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsKristin KillgoreFruits & Berries:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEdna HoltFruits & Berries:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltGrasses in Sheaves:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEdna HoltHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsEdna HoltHerbs - Culinary:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsJulie JohnsonHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltHerbs - Decorative:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsTennessee HodgdonLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEmily HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsEmily HoltLeaf Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsAinslee HurlimanMisc. Farm Products:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJulie HaleMisc. Farm Products:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEdna HoltMisc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiOther Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsEdna HoltPotatoes:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsEdna HoltPotatoes:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
Land ProductsJulie HaleRooted Vegetables:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsArt BravoSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurRed 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiYouth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05Red 
Land ProductsSheldon JosiYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Land ProductsGideon WehageYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Land ProductsKaci Lynn AverillYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
Land ProductsJulie HaleBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsHaley JosiBeans & Peas:Adult AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsEdna HoltBulb Vegetables:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsGideon WehageFruits & Berries:Youth - ages 14-18White 
Land ProductsJaimie JosiHerbs - Culinary:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsVictoria FoxHerbs - Culinary:Youth - ages 14-18White 
Land ProductsEmily HoltLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsEdna HoltLargest Specimens:Senior (ages 60+)White 
Land ProductsEdna HoltMisc. Farm Products:Senior (ages 60+)White 
Land ProductsEmily HoltPotatoes:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsNicole CowanSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsQuincy BravoSquash & Cucumbers:Adult - AmateurWhite 
Land ProductsQuincy BravoSquash & Cucumbers:Youth - ages 14-18White 
Land ProductsJulia JosiYouth Exhibits:Fair Buddies -age 03-05White 
Land ProductsSheldon JosiYouth Exhibits:Youth - ages 06-10White 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10BlueAgriculture Photo Award
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18BlueLauretta Weber Award
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18BlueSuperintendent's Award
PhotographyAnna JacksonColor Photo:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Photographywanda hurlimanColor Photo:Adult - AmateurBlue 
PhotographyAnna JacksonColor Photo:Adult - AmateurBlue 
Photographywanda hurlimanColor Photo:Adult - AmateurBlue 
PhotographyAnna JacksonColor Photo:Adult - AmateurBlue 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalBlue 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
PhotographyEmmy MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyEmmy MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyEmmy MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyAnna RoddyColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographySheridan HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyAnna RoddyColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyAnna RoddyColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyNaomi TravisColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanBlack & White Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanBlack & White Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
Photographytanya wehageUse of Fair Theme:Adult - AmateurBlue 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyAnna JacksonColor Photo:Adult - AmateurRed 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalRed 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
PhotographyMaggie MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyMaggie MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyMaggie MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
PhotographyAnna RoddyColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
PhotographySheridan HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyNaomi TravisColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18Red 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalWhite 
PhotographyRick HamptomColor Photo:Adult - ProfessionalWhite 
PhotographyRod JacksonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)White 
PhotographyDana CarlsonColor Photo:Senior (ages 60+)WhiteAgriculture Art Award
PhotographyMaggie MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10WhiteSuperintendent's Award
PhotographyMaggie MulderColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10WhiteMae W. Bakes Award
PhotographyAinslee HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 06-10WhiteBrown Family Award
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18WhiteGlenn J Barber Memorial Award
PhotographyZeyon HurlimanColor Photo:Youth - ages 14-18White 
TextilesBarbara WardEmbroidery:Senior (ages 60+)BlueBest Framed Picture of Counted Cross-Stitch Award
TextilesBonnie WyniaHand Knitted Items:Adult - AmateurBlueBrown Family Award
TextilesCaryn BackmanUnclassified Textiles:Adult - AmateurBlueSuperintendent's Award
TextilesCHARITY APPLEGATEBedspreads & Quilts:Adult - AmateurBlueBest of Quilts Award
TextilesEmery DentelHousehold/Domestics:Youth - ages 06-10BlueOutstanding Sewing Award Girls & Boys 12 & under
TextilesLynda ShermanBedspreads & Quilts:Senior (ages 60+)BlueBest of Show Award
TextilesValerie GageBedspreads & Quilts:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesValerie GageBedspreads & Quilts:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesCarlotta RoddyGeneral Collection:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesBonnie WyniaHand Knitted Items:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesBonnie WyniaHand Knitted Items:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesDana CarlsonHand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
TextilesDana CarlsonHand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
TextilesMatteo BlackburnHand Knitted Items:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
TextilesCandy AllenRug Craft & Creative Rugs:Senior (ages 60+)Blue 
TextilesMatteo BlackburnSewing:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
TextilesKeegan RoddySewing:Youth - ages 06-10Blue 
TextilesJoslynn JohansenSewing:Youth - ages 14-18Blue 
TextilesBonnie WyniaUnclassified Textiles:Adult - AmateurBlue 
TextilesLynda ShermanBedspreads & Quilts:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
TextilesCHARITY APPLEGATEBedspreads & Quilts:Adult - AmateurRed 
TextilesKaci AverillBedspreads & Quilts:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
TextilesBonnie WyniaGeneral Collection:Adult - AmateurRed 
TextilesBonnie WyniaHand Knitted Items:Adult - AmateurRed 
TextilesDana CarlsonHand Knitted Items:Senior (ages 60+)Red 
TextilesKaci Lynn AverillHand Knitted Items:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
TextilesKaci AverillSewing:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
TextilesKaci AverillSewing:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
TextilesMaya JohnsonSewing:Youth - ages 11-13Red 
TextilesKeegan RoddyUnclassified Textiles:Youth - ages 06-10Red 
TextilesBonnie WyniaUnclassified Textiles:Adult - AmateurWhite 
