Danny L Goeres was born in Tillamook Dec 24, 1948 5 minutes after his twin sister Diane. He grew up on the family farm on Chance Road. He graduated from Tillamook Hight School in 1967 and went on to attend Elmhurst College.
Danny enlisted in the Navy a couple years later. He spent several years aboard ship over-seas and stationed out of San Diego, CA.
In 1970 he married his beautiful wife Chris. Eventually he was stationed at the Great Lakes. They were happy enough there that on his release from the Navy he continued his service in the reserves and also worked for United Airlines from which he retired from both.
After his retirement Dan and Chris decided to broaden their world and moved from Illinois to Florida. They enjoyed traveling from Florida to Wisconsin at the lake house. Dan loved to keep busy Whether it be riding the mower, cutting down trees or out and about with his two grandsons Ian and Greyson. Dan leaves behind his beautiful wife, Chris, of 52 years. Son Matthew, daughter Elizabeth (Wade), two grandsons Ian and Greyson, His mother Sylvia Goeres, of Tillamook, sister Dorothy Godley (John), of Washington, Pat Newman (Leo) of Tillamook and brother Mark Goeres (Sue) of Georgia.
Dan was preceded in death by his gather Erwin Goeres and his twin sister Diane Gardner. Dan as a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Dan was loved by many and Respected by more.
