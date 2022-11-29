Tillamook County Courthouse 2022
Staff Photo

On October 17, Bulmaro Lopez Gallardo, 44, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on July 4. Gallardo was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court and a further $368 to his attorney. He was also placed on bench probation for 24 months, sentenced to 48 hours in jail and had his license suspended for one year. 

