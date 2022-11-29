On October 17, Bulmaro Lopez Gallardo, 44, pled no contest and was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a class A misdemeanor, committed on July 4. Gallardo was ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees to the court and a further $368 to his attorney. He was also placed on bench probation for 24 months, sentenced to 48 hours in jail and had his license suspended for one year.
October and November convictions in Tillamook
- Staff Report
- Updated
