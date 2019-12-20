On Feb. 23, 2018, Jarrod Tolman Scott, 31, was convicted of fleeing or attempting to elude a police office, a misdemeanor committed on or about June 4, 2016. Scott was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation and 90 days suspended driver’s license. Scott was also convicted of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor committed on or about June 4, 2016. Scott was sentenced to jail equal to time served and ordered to pay $604 in fees.
On Sept. 26, Olivia Tess Hinson, 30, was convicted of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about March 1, 2018. Hinson was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months supervised probation. Hinson’s driver’s license was suspended for life. Hinson was also convicted of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, committed on or about March 1, 2019.
On Oct. 18, Glen McPherson, was found in contempt of court. McPherson was sentenced to two years bench probation.
On Oct. 21, Amy Lynn Wheeler, 46, was convicted of reckless driving, a misdemeanor committed on or about Sept. 14, 2019. Wheeler was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 90 days suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On Oct. 21, Stormy Dawn Lupoli, 21, was convicted of furnishing alcohol to a person under 21, a misdemeanor committed on or about Sept. 22, 2019. Lupoli was ordered to pay a $440 fine.
On Oct. 24, James Emmett Lee West, 38, was convicted of fourth-degree assault, a misdemeanor committed on or about Sept. 25, 2019. West was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
On Oct. 28, Momica Lee McCool, 42, was convicted of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor committee on or about June 13, 2019. McCool was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $650 in restitution. McCool was also convicted of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about May 9, 2019. McCool was sentenced to five days in jail, concurrent with the previous sentence.
On Oct. 30, Desiree Marie Laymon, 32, was convicted of second-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 5, 2019. Laymon was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Nov. 1, Ashley Nicole Schneider, 28, was convicted of misdemeanor menacing, committed on or about July 8, 2019. Schneider was sentenced to 10 days in jail, and 18 months supervised probation.
On Nov. 1, Brian George Gunder, 40, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about Oct. 19, 2019. Gunder was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months supervised probation.
On Nov. 4, Jacob Isaac Czebotar, 43, was convicted of attempting to commit an unclassified felony – fourth-degree assault. Czebotar was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation.
On Nov. 4, Jesse Daniel Collins, 44, was convicted of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence. Collins was sentenced to 18 months bench probation.
On Nov. 4, Alexander Gordon Taff, 19, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, committed on or about July 4, 2019. The sentence was discharged.
On Nov. 4, Desmond Michael Kavanagh, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about Aug. 3, 2018. Kavanagh was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months bench probation, three years suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,755 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 4, Joseph Christopher Walker, 31, was convicted of misdemeanor harassment, committed on or about Sept. 9, 2018. Walker was sentenced to five days in jail, and 18 months bench probation.
On Nov. 6, Ryan Thomas Alm, 32, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about Aug. 31, 2019. Alm was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and ordered to pay $200 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 8, Jessica Ann Gilland, 37, was convicted of felony identity theft, committed on or about Dec. 28, 2018. Gilland was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 18 months’ probation, and ordered to pay $443.84 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 18, Britni Danielle Schmitz, 33, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about Dec. 30, 2018. Schmitz was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one-year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,294 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 18, Robert James Niemi, 28, was convicted of misdemeanor harassment, committed on or about Oct. 14, 2018. Niemi was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $368 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 25, Jeremy Holler, 27, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about Sept. 11, 2019. Holler was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one-year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $2,508 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 25, Mortie Don Mortenson, 48, was convicted of misdemeanor menacing constituting domestic violence, committed on or about July 4, 2019. Mortenson was sentenced to two years supervised probation.
On Nov. 29, Christopher Michael Medearis, 32, was convicted of felony third-degree assault, committed on or about Dec. 29, 2018. Medearis was sentenced to two days in jail, 60 months supervised probation, five years suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,008 in fines and fees.
