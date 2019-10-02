On Sep. 23, Eric Leonard Silva, 53, was convicted of sexual abuse in the second degree, committed on or about Dec. 25, 2013. Silva was sentenced to jail for 30 days and supervised probation for a period of 36 months and is ordered to pay fines and fees of $5,200.
On Sep. 20, James Kirk Barker, 37, was convicted of convicted of harassment and a misdemeanor, committed on or about July 13, 2019. Barker was sentenced to bench probation for a period of 24 months.
On Aug. 29, James Emmett Lee West, 38, was convicted of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor, committed on or about January 19, 2019. West was sentenced to jail for a period of 240 days.
On Sep. 18, Jeffrey Allen Metzer, 43, was convicted of attempt to commit a felony burglary in the second degree, and a misdemeanor, committed on or about July 21, 2019. Metzer admitted to failing to obey all laws and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Metzer was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On Aug. 21, Jessica Ann Gilland, 37, was convicted of burglary in the first degree, a felony, and a lesser included charge, committed on or about July 13, 2019. Gilland was sentenced to jail for 10 days and supervised probation for a period of 24 months.
On Sep. 16, Nicholas Aaron Moore, 25, was convicted of attempt to commit a felony – burglary in the first degree, and a felony, committed on or about July 13, 2019. Moore was sentenced to jail for 30 days and supervised probation for a period of 24 months and is ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,155.
On Sep. 24, Joseph Everett Marvel, 33, was convicted of attempt to commit a felony, misdemeanor, and a lesser included charge, committed on or about Nov. 20, 2015. Marvel was sentenced to jail for 30 days and is ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,155.
On Sep. 16, Shawn Curtis Paden, 39, was convicted of harassment and a misdemeanor, committed on or about Aug. 11, 2019. Paden was sentenced to jail for 180 days.
On Sep. 24, Jarod Dee Hlavinka, 39, was convicted of unlawful possession of heroin, and a felony, committed on or about March 28, 2019. Hlavinka was sentenced to jail for 10 days and supervised probation for a period of 18 months and is ordered to pay fines and fees of $423.
On Sep. 6, Bradley Michael Jacobson, 29, was convicted of burglary in the second degree, and a felony, committed on or about March 23, 2019. Jacobson was sentenced to jail for a period of 16 months and 12 months of post-prison supervision and is ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,649.
On Sep. 6, Noah Tyler Cunningham, 20, was convicted of sexual abuse in the third degree, and a misdemeanor, committed on or about Sep. 26, 2018. Cunningham admitted to failing to obey all laws. Cunningham was sentenced to supervised probation for a period of 18 months.
