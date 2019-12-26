On Nov. 7, Mafutagatatalo Posala, 22, was convicted of misdemeanor first-degree criminal trespass, committed on or about Oct. 24, 2019. Posala was also convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or about Oct. 18, 2019. Posala was sentenced to 10 days in jail, and ordered to pay $6.38 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 8, Tanner Logan Turner, 20, was convicted of felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, committed on or about Oct. 17, 2019. Turner was sentenced to 20 days in jail, and two years supervised probation.
On Nov. 15, Shaun Matthew Mitchell, 26, was convicted of misdemeanor strangulation, committed on or about Oct. 30, 2019. Mitchell was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On Nov. 20, Steven Brook Wilkes, 41, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about Aug. 9, 2019. Wilkes was sentenced to 10 days in jail, and ordered to pay $253 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 22, Mitchell Marie Eldomy, 40, was convicted of misdemeanor resisting arrest, committed on or about March 31, 2019. Eldomy was sentenced to 18 months bench probation, and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Nov. 25, Richard Murray Gaboury, Jr, 53, was convicted of felony first-degree criminal mischief, committed on or about Feb. 3, 2019. Gaboury was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and two years supervised probation.
On Dec. 2, Mark Allen Potter, 66, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about July 4, 2019. Potter was sentenced to 25 days in jail, 36 months supervised probation, and one year suspended driver’s license.
On Dec. 2, Monica Lee McCool, 42, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 4, 2019. McCool was sentenced to 30 jails in jail, three years supervised probation, and three years suspended driver’s license. McCool was also convicted of harassment, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 29, 2019.
On Dec. 2, Michael Donald Reed Bilyeu, 54, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Aug. 3, 2019. Bilyeu was sentenced to 48 hours in jails, two years bench probation, one year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $2,255 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 2, Jacob Tyler Peterson Dillenburg, 32, was convicted of second-degree forgery, committed on or about Sept. 16, 2019. Dillenburg was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $600 in fees and restitution.
On Dec. 5, William Robert Woldt, 26, was convicted of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, a misdemeanor committed on or about March 1, 2019. Woldt was sentenced to five days in jail.
On Dec. 9, Michael Douglas Montgomery, 32, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor committed on or about May 22, 2019. Montgomery was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $300 in fees.
