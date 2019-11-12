On June 27, John Ruedy Philbrook, 67, was convicted of misdemeanor menacing, committed on or about April 26, 2019. Philbrook was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation.
On Sept. 20, Shawn Michael Callister, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, committed on or about June 17, 2019. Callister was sentenced to jail equal to time served, and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 20, David Michael Sears, 36, was convicted of misdemeanor menacing, committed on or about March 28, 2019. Sears was sentenced to 18 months bench probation.
On Sep. 23, Sergei Alexander Hurliman, 27, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence, committed on or about March 1, 2019. Hurliman was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months’ probation, and three years suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,855 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 24, Kathleen Carmilla Anderson, 57, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about Sept. 16, 2019. Anderson was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years suspended driver’s license.
On Sep. 25, Gregory Michael Clinton, 41, was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, committed on or about Dec. 3, 2018. Clinton was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On Oct. 1, Nikolaus Johan Anacker, 34, was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, committed on or about July 3, 2019. Anacker was sentenced to 24 months supervised probation and ordered to pay $200 in fees.
On Oct. 2, Manuel David Hill, 27, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving, committed on or about April 6, 2019. Hill was sentenced to 5 days in jail and 90 days suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $253 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 4, Lee Robert Lindsey, 33, was convicted of misdemeanor giving false information to peace officers in connection with a citation/warrant, committed on or about Sept. 22, 2019. Lindsey was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Oct. 4, Kevin Douglas Coates, 54, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about Sept. 28, 2019. Coates was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Oct. 7, Steven Ryan Przybylowski, 35, was convicted of misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a lesser included charge, committed on or about Oct. 3, 2018. Przybylowski was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 90 days suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $200 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 10, Darren Samuel White, 31, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief, committed on or about March 28, 2019. White was sentenced to 18 months of probation.
On Oct. 10, Raymond Michael Scott, 36, was convicted of felony unlawful possession of heroin, committed on or about April 3, 2019. Scott was also convicted of felony delivery of heroin, committed on or about Aug. 1, 2019. Scott was also convicted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm, committed on or about Aug. 17, 2019. Scott was also convicted of misdemeanor menacing constituting domestic violence, committed on or about May 23, 2019. Scott was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months supervised probation.
On Oct. 11, Rachel Yvonne Seipert, 23, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, committed on or about Oct. 3, 2019. Seipert was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Oct. 14, Carter Matthew Troutman, 19, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, committed on or about Sep. 4, 2019. Troutman was sentenced to 12 months bench probation.
On Oct. 15, Richard Russell Terry, 57, was convicted of felony aggravated harassment, committed on or about April 14, 2018. Terry was sentenced to 13 months in prison, and 24 months post-prison supervision.
On Oct. 18, Darrin Ray Kelly, 51, was convicted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about Aug. 25, 2019. Kelly was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 18 months supervised probation, and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 18, Jeremy James Pruitt, 32, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree theft, committed on or between June 1, 2019 and Sep. 1, 2019. He was also convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or about Sep. 4, 2019. Pruitt was sentenced to 364 days in jail and ordered to pay $855 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 18, Michael Christopher Bramblett, 44, convicted of misdemeanor violating a court’s stalking protective order, committed on or about Sep. 30, 2019. Bramblett was also convicted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about Sept. 11, 2019. Bramblett was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 18 months supervised probation.
