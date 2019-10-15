On Sept. 5, Patricia Ruth Laskey, 34, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Laskey was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years suspended driver’s license. Laskey was also convicted of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, committed on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Laskey was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 90 days suspended driver’s license concurrent to previous sentencing.
On Sept. 9, Michael Ray Buchler Crawford, 60, as convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about May 12, 2019. Crawford was sentenced to 18 months bench probation and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On Sept. 10, Kailah Christine Bertness, 26, was convicted of misdemeanor harassment, committed on or about Aug. 30, 2019. Bertness was sentenced to 20 days in jail and 18 months supervised probation.
On Sept. 11, Dylan Joseph Ledford, 29, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about Sept. 2, 2019. Ledford was sentenced to five days in jail.
On Sept. 16, Katie Eileen Rodriguez, 44, was convicted of misdemeanor first-degree criminal mischief, committed on or about March 30, 2019. Rodriguez was ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 16, Darante Dickenson, admitted to violating probation by failing to attend evaluation and complete recommended treatment, failing to arrange court monitoring, failing to comply with directions, and failing to pay monthly fees. Probation was continued.
On Sept. 16, Joe Ruben Gonzales, 35, was convicted of felony fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, committed on or about July 10, 2019. Gonzales was sentenced to 30 days in jails and 36 months supervised probation. Gonzales was ordered to pay $423 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 16, Doyle Boyd Hillesland, 64, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving, committed on or about March 18, 2018.Hillesland was sentenced 48 hours in jail and 90 days suspended driver’s license. Hillesand was ordered to pay a $500 fine.
On Sept. 16, Austin Manuel Silveira, 19, was convicted of felony second-degree burglary, committed on or between May 24 and May 25, 2019. Silveira was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months supervised probation. Silveira was ordered to pay $1,638.48 in restitution.
On Sept. 16, Emmanuel Pantoja Trejo, 36, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree forgery, committed on or about July 3, 2019.
On Sept. 16, Patrick Shane Martinez, 34, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving, committed on or about April 6, 2019. Martinez was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and 90 days suspended driver’s license.
On Sept. 16, Matthew Edmund Maizel, 27, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving, committed on or about March 25, 2019. Maizel was sentenced to 12 months bench probation and 90 days suspended driver’s license. Maizel was ordered to pay $868 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 16, Cuahutemoc Thomas Hernandez, 22, was issued an amended judgement on an Aug. 20 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm, a felony committed on or about June 13, 2019. Hernandez was sentenced to 16 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision.
On Sept. 20, Austin Joseph Werner Bell, 22, was convicted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about Sept. 8, 2019. Bell was also convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or about June 12, 2019. Bell was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay a $100 fine.
On Sept. 23, Kenneth C. Bushnell, 59, was convicted of violating commercial fishing laws with a culpable mental state, a violation committed on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Bushnell was fined $1,500.
On Sept. 24, Timothy Zebulon Ziegler was found in contempt of court. Ziegler was sentenced to five days in jail.
On Sept. 24, Joshua Christopher Ells, 44, was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about May 12, 2019. Ells was sentenced to 48 hours in jail and 24 months supervised probation. Ells was ordered to pay $2,408 in fines and fees.
On Sept. 26, Olivia Tess Hinson, 30, was convicted of felony driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about March 1, 2018. Hinson was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 24 months supervised probation. Hinson’s driver’s license was suspended for life. Hinson was also convicted of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, committed on or about March 1, 2019.
On Sept. 27, Ross Anthony Chelone, 33, was convicted of felony unlawful possession of heroin, committed on or about Sept. 10, 2019. Chelone was sentenced to 90 days in jail and 12 months post-prison supervision.
On Sept. 27, Jesse James Ray, 36, was convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or about Sept. 16, 2019. Ray was sentenced to 20 days in jail.
On Sept. 30, Corina Dee Swaffard, 40, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree theft, committed on or about June 22, 2019. Swaffard was sentenced to seven days in jail and ordered to pay $300 in fees.
On Sept. 30, Randolph Marion Martin, 59, was convicted of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about May 5, 2019. Martin was sentenced to 18 months supervised probation.
On Sept. 30, Kimberly Ann Kitten, 47, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree theft, committed on or about March 21, 2019. Kitten was sentenced to seven days in jail.
On Sept. 30, Eric Charles Nash, 45, was convicted of misdemeanor resisting arrest, committed on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Nash was sentenced to 90 days in jail and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Oct. 8, Flora May Rico admitted to violating probation by use of possession of controlled substances, failed to submit to testing for controlled substances, failed to report as required, and failed to successfully complete in-patient treatment. Rico’s probation for possession of methamphetamine and second-degree escape was revoked. Rico was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 24 months post-prison supervision.
On Oct. 8, Brent Allen Rhoades, 23, was convicted of disorderly conduct in the second degree, a misdemeanor, committed on or about Aug. 7, 2019. Rhoades was sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Sep. 6, Nikolaus Johan Anacker, 34, was convicted of assault in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor, committed on or about July 3, 2019. Anacker was sentenced to supervised probation for a period of 24 months and ordered to pay $200 in fines and fees.
On Sep. 3, Charles Samuel Ferguson, 21, was convicted of resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, committed on or about Aug. 30, 2019. Ferguson was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Oct. 4, Jeremy Ryan Brown admitted to violating probation by use and possession of controlled substances, failing to submit to testing of breath or urine for controlled substances or alcohol use, and failing to participate in a substance abuse evaluation and follow the recommendations of the evaluation. Brown’s probation for possession of heroin was revoked. Brown was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 12 months post-prison supervision.
On Sep. 19, Chad James Kephart, 35, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor, committed on or about Sep. 18, 2019. Kephart was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
On July 29, Nicholous Benjamin Brunner, 26, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor, committed on or about July 26, 2019. Brunner was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months of probation.
On Aug. 13, Troy Don Shultz admitted to contempt of court and was sentenced to serve time equal to time served.
On Sep. 11, Robert Joseph Flanigan, 62, was convicted of harassment, misdemeanor, committed on or about Aug. 11, 2019. Flanigan was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
