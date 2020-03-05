On Oct. 30, 2018, Timothy Nita, 24, was convicted of attempting to commit a class B felony, bribe giving, a misdemeanor committed on or about May 19, 2018. Nita was sentenced to 10 days in jail, two years supervised probation, and ordered to pay $200 in fines and fees.
On June 5, 2019, Jasmina Dervisevic, 25, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a felony committed on or about March 31, 2019. Dervisevic was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 48 months supervised probation and driver’s license revoked for life.
On Nov. 22, 2019, Jesse Dillon Merrill, 25, was convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle, a felony committed on or about Oct. 17, 2019. Merrill was sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years post-prison supervision.
On Dec. 2, 2019, Antuanette K. Cordeiro, 42, was convicted of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 7, 2019. Cordeiro was sentenced to 14 days in jail, 36 months probation, and ordered to pay $568 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 2, 2019, Joshua Lynn Alexander, 31, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a felony committed on or about July 20, 2019. Alexander was sentenced to 11 months in prison, two years post-prison supervision and driver’s license suspended for life.
On Dec. 5, 2019, Ivan Lord Bierly, 22, was convicted of first-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 3, 2019. Bierly was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On Dec. 9, 2019, Donald Don Holtz, Jr., 50, was convicted of menacing, a misdemeanor committed on or between Nov. 1, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2019. Holtz was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Dec. 9, 2019, Johnny Berryman, 28, was convicted of harassment, a misdemeanor committed on or about May 14, 2019. Berryman was sentenced to 60 days in jail, and ordered to pay $368 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Adam T. Higginbotham, 36, was convicted of attempting to commit a class B felony, second-degree assault, a class C felony committed on or about Jan. 15, 2018. Higginbotham was sentenced to two years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Craig Kennard Stokke, 67, was convicted of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 2, 2019. Stokke was ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Andrew Charles Pierce, 44, was convicted of identity theft, a felony committed on or about June 14, 2017. Pierce was sentenced to 13 months in prison and one year post-prison supervision.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Menika Brooke Lin Coleman, 20, was convicted of second-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about June 1, 2019. Coleman was also convicted of third-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about Sept. 4, 2019. Coleman was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 18 months bench probation, and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Kaylene Nichole Haertel, 40, was convicted of first-degree theft, a felony committed on or between May 19, 2017 and Jan. 5, 2019. Haertel was sentenced to 45 days in jail, two years supervised probation, and ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 18, 2019, Nicholas Shane James Harmon, 23, was convicted of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 8, 2019. Harmon was sentenced to 15 days in jail and two years supervised probation.
On Dec. 19, 2019, Donald Michael McVay, 33, was convicted of giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation or warrant, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 9, 2019. McVay was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On Dec. 19, 2019, Stephanie Kristin Church, 40, was convicted of third-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about Sept. 4, 2019. Church was sentenced to 15 days in jail, and ordered to pay $591.61 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Alan Roy Dickerson, 37, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a felony committed on or about Dec. 6, 2019. Dickerson was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years supervised probation, and driver’s license revoked for life.
On Dec. 26, 2019, Devin Benjamin Evens, 43, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 16, 2019. Evens was sentenced to six months in prison.
On Dec. 27, 2019, Shawn Curtis Paden, 40, was convicted of violating a court’s stalking protective order, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 12, 2019. Paden was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Matthew Patrick Campbell, Jr., 52, was convicted of second-degree disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor committed on or about July 23, 2019. Campbell was sentenced to 10 days in jail.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Michael Bramblett, 44, was convicted of violating a court’s stalking protective order, a felony committed on or about Nov. 28, 2019. Bramblett was sentenced to 36 months supervised probation.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Michael Steven Socia, 21, was convicted of initiating a false report, a misdemeanor committed on or about May 10, 2019. Socia was sentenced to 30 days in jail, and ordered to pay $468 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Nicolas Jerod Mobley, 35, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a misdemeanor committed on or about July 31, 2019. Mobley was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months supervised probation.
On Dec. 30, 2019, Zakary Ashton Soto, 30, was convicted of interference with making a report, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 11, 2019. Soto was sentenced to five days in jail, 18 months bench probation, and ordered to pay $353 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 31, 2019, Citlally Vargas, 32, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about March 8, 2019. Vargas was sentenced to two days in jail, two years supervised probation and one year suspended driver’s license.
On Dec. 31, 2019, Eric Wallace Violette, 54, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Jan. 20, 2018. Violette was sentenced to 30 days in jail, one year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,623 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 31, 2019, Jamie Lee Corley, 41, was convicted of unauthorized departure, a misdemeanor committed on or about July 10, 2019. Corley was sentenced to 120 days in jail.
On Jan. 3, 2020, Timothy Oliver Brewer, 19, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 5, 2019. Brewer was sentenced to two days in jail, two years bench probation and one year suspended driver’s license.
On Jan. 3, 2020, Troy Matthew Ward, 31, was convicted of giving false information to a police officer, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 22, 2019. Ward was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Clifford Samuel Dunsmoor, 58, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Aug. 25, 2019. Dunsmoor was sentenced to two days in jail, two years supervised probation and one year suspended driver’s license.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Debbie Ann Jaggar, 64, was convicted of harassment, a class B violation, committed on or about July 29, 2019. Jaggar was ordered to pay $450 in fines and fees.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Donald R. Carpenter, 56, was convicted of failure to report as a sex offender, a felony committed on or about Aug. 11, 2018. Carpenter was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years supervised probation, and ordered to pay $724 in fines and fees.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Juan Velazquez Lopez, 23, was convicted of hunting with artificial light, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 9, 2019. Lopez was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 36 months bench probation, 36 months suspended hunting license, and ordered to pay $1,568 in fines and fees.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Linda Lee Wisner, 58, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Nov. 2, 2019. Wisner was sentenced to two days in jail, two years supervised probation, one year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and fees.
On Jan. 6, 2020, Paula Lucille Moran, 59, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about Feb. 7, 2019. Moran was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months supervised probation, one year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,755 in fines and fees.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Cody Richard Faust, 29, was convicted of delivery of heroin, a felony committed on or about March 14, 2019. Faust was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 36 months supervised probation.
On Jan. 9, 2020, Jeffery Michael Lawson, 38, was convicted of third-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about Dec. 30, 2019. Lawson was sentenced to jail equal to time served.
On Jan. 9. 2020, Sergei Peter Gilmore, 27, was convicted of driving under the influence of intoxicants, a misdemeanor committed on or about July 6, 2019. Gilmore was sentenced to five days in jail, two years bench probation, one year suspended driver’s license, and ordered to pay $1,455 in fines and fees.
