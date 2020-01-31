On Nov. 15, 2019, Kenneth Lijah Duyk, 22, was convicted of third-degree theft, a misdemeanor committed on or about June 29, 2019. Duyk was sentenced to 14 days in jail.
On Dec. 11, 2019, Travis Cole Cauble, 35, was convicted of harassment, a misdemeanor committed on or about July 1, 2019. Cauble was sentenced to five days in jail.
On Dec. 12, 2019, James Edward Needham, 59, was convicted of second-degree failure to appear, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 21, 2019. Needham was sentenced to five days in jail.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Scott Allen Brown, 51, was convicted of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a felony committed on or about Sept. 4, 2019. Brown was sentenced to 10 days in jail and 18 months supervised probation.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Jacob Michael Trent, 34, was convicted of harassment, a misdemeanor committed or about Oct. 23, 2019. Trent was sentenced to six months in jail. Trent was also convicted of second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor committed on or about Oct. 10, 2019. Trent was sentenced to 30 days in jail consecutive to the previous sentence.
On Nov. 15, 2019, Francisco Silva, 19, was convicted of misdemeanor resisting arrest, committed on or about Oct. 30, 2019. Silva was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
On Dec. 11, 2019, Jeffrey Michael Lawson, 37, was convicted of felony second-degree burglary, committed on or about March 4, 2019. Lawson was also convicted of misdemeanor second-degree theft, committed on or about Nov. 11, 2019. Lawson was sentenced to two years supervised probation and ordered to pay $9,750.35 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 11, 2019, John Lewis Briley, 33, was convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or between Nov. 1 and Nov. 10, 2019. Briley was sentenced to 17 days in jail and ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Jason Erick Huddleston, 45, was convicted of felony delivery of methamphetamine, committed on or about July 26, 2019. Huddleston was sentenced to 30 days in jail, 36 months supervised probation, and ordered to pay $1,155 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 16, 2019, Khai Van Le, 51, was convicted of misdemeanor taking, angling, hunting or trapping, committed on or about Sept. 1, 2019. Le was sentenced to 36 months bench probation, three years suspended shellfish permit, and ordered to pay $500 in fines and fees.
On Dec. 17, 2019, Ross Anthony Chelone, 33, was convicted of felony unlawful possession of heroin, committed on or about Nov. 29, 2019. Chelone was sentenced to 60 days in prison and one-year post-prison supervision.
