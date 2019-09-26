On Aug. 21, Justin Michael Cope admitted to violating probation for failing to report and abide by the directions of a supervising officer, failing to make court-ordered payments, using or possessing controlled substances, and failing to participate in a substance-abuse evaluation. Cope was sentenced to jail for six months and probation was revoked.
On Aug. 23, Patricia Golden Moss admitted to violating probation by failing to report and abide by the directions of a supervising officer, consuming or possessing alcohol, failing to undergo a substance-abuse evaluation, and failing to answer questions of a supervising officer. Moss was sentenced to jail for 90 days and probation was revoked probation.
On Aug. 26, Steven Allen Westerlund was convicted of violating a wildlife law, committed on or about June 17, 2019. Westerlund was sentenced to bench probation for 36 months, Westerlund’s fishing license was suspended for 36 months, and Westerlund was ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,132.
On Aug. 26, Raymond Thomas Westerlund was convicted of misdemeanor violation of a wildlife law, committed on or about June 17, 2019. Westerlund was sentenced to bench probation for 36 months, Westerlund’s fishing license was suspended for 36 months, and Westerlund was ordered to pay fines and fees of $693.
On Aug. 26, Sandra Lynn Bennett was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, committed on or about May 17, 2019. Bennett was sentenced to bench probation for 18 months.
On Aug. 27, Daniella Angelina Bofill was convicted of violating a court stalking protective order, committed on or about July 1, 2018.
On Aug. 28, Christopher Joseph Stritmator admitted to violating probation by using or possessing controlled substances. Stritmator was sentenced to jail for six months and probation was revoked.
On Aug. 29, Colby William Polifka was convicted of felony unlawful possession of heroin, committed on or about Aug. 12, 2019. Polifka was sentenced to jail for 10 days and supervised probation for 18 months.
On Aug. 30, Michael Guy Dorsey was convicted of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants, committed on or about March 31, 2019. Dorsey was sentenced to jail for two days, Dorsey’s driver’s license was suspended for one year, and Dorsey was ordered to pay fines and fees of $2,255.
On Sept. 6, Jacob Michael Trent was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief, committed on or about Aug. 3, 2019. Trent was sentenced to jail for 60 days.
On Sept. 18, Kenneth Paul Seeger was convicted of commercial sexual solicitation, committed on or about March 21, 2019. Seeger was ordered to pay a fine of $2,000.
