On Sept. 9, Richard Wesley Stark, 26, was convicted of misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm, committed on or about Jan. 26, 2019. Stark was ordered to pay a fine of $1,000.
On Sept. 6, Bradley Daniel Hodges admitted to violating probation by failing to complete treatment, using or possessing controlled substances, failing to obey all laws, and failing to report as required. Hodges was sentenced to prison for 18 months and post-prison supervision for 12 months.
On Sept. 6, Kenneth Robert Wirth, 27, was convicted of felony unauthorized use of a vehicle, committed on or between May 14 and May 18, 2019. Wirth was sentenced to bench probation for 24 months and suspended driver’s license for one year. Wirth also was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief, committed on or between May 14 and May 18, 2019. Wirth was sentenced to jail for 120 days.
On Sept. 4, Nicholas Gefre, 30, was convicted of felony second-degree burglary, committed on or about Oct. 28, 2018. Gefre was sentenced to jail for 10 days, supervised probation for 24 months and restitution of $197.
On Sept. 3, Danny Carlton Smith, 37, was convicted of misdemeanor third-degree theft, committed on or about March 13, 2019. Smith was sentenced to jail equal to time served and restitution of $249.94.
On Aug. 30, Gary William Hayes, 69, was convicted of second-degree criminal mischief, committed on or about April 24, 2019. Hayes was ordered to pay restitution of $249.94.
On Aug. 23, Amber Marie White, 36, was convicted of felony unlawful possession of methamphetamine, committed on or about July 21, 2019. White was sentenced to supervised probation of 36 months.
On Aug. 23, Jonathan Ray Stevens, 34, was convicted of being a misdemeanor felon in possession of a restricted weapon, committed on or about Aug. 9, 2019. Stevens was sentenced to jail equal to time served and attorney fees of $300.
On Aug. 22, Steven Tyler Faller, 38, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree disorderly conduct, committed on or about May 1, 2019. Faller was sentenced to jail for 10 days.
On Aug. 21, Jacob Xavier Rosales, 35, was convicted of misdemeanor second-degree criminal trespass, committed on or about June 6, 2019. Rosales was sentenced to jail for 15 days. Rosales admitted to being in violation of probation for failing to obey all laws. Probation was continued.
On Aug. 21, Anthony James Snodderly, 23, was convicted of misdemeanor reckless driving, committed on or about Nov. 21, 2018. Imposition of sentence was suspended. Snodderly was sentenced to jail for five days, bench probation for 12 months, suspended driver’s license for 90 days, and fines and fees of $253.
On Aug. 21, Grace Virginia Ray, 59, was convicted of attempting to commit a felony, second-degree assault, committed on or about Jan. 1, 2019, and sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months. Ray also was convicted of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault, committed on or about Jan. 1, 2019, and sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months. Ray also was convicted of misdemeanor menacing, committed on or about Jan. 1, 2019, and sentenced to jail for eight months.
On Aug. 16, Julie Ann Jones, 54, was convicted of felony identity theft, committed on or between July 15 and Aug. 15, 2018. Jones was sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months, fines and fees of $804, and restitution of $10,000. Jones also was convicted of an additional county of felony identity theft, sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months and a fine of $200. Jones also was convicted of felony first-degree theft, sentenced to supervised probation for 36 months and a fine of $200. Jones also was convicted of misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card, sentenced to jail for 60 days and a fine of $100.
On Aug. 8, Nicholas Cain Anderson, 29, was convicted of felony first-degree forgery, committed on or between Jan. 1 and June 28, 2019. Anderson was sentenced to prison for 18 months and post-prison supervision for 12 months. Anderson also was convicted of felony identity theft, and sentenced to prison for 13 months and post-prison supervision for 12 months. Anderson also was convicted of an additional count of felony identity theft, and sentenced to prison for 13 months and post-prison supervision for 12 months.
