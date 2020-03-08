Ramen style noodles are a staple in most households and by adding canned vegetables, a few fresh veggies (onion and carrots) and the canned salmon – ta-da! An Asian-inspired, one-pan meal for a family of four in less than 20 minutes.
Ingredients
2-3 carrots – shredded
1 medium onion – minced
2 - 3 cans of vegetables; drained and rinsed
1 - 8 oz. can of salmon; drained
3 packages of ramen style noodles
Directions
In large saucepan, cook ramen noodles according to package directions
do not add seasoning packet*
Add carrot and onion, stir. Cook additional 10 minutes.
Add canned vegetables and salmon, stir. Heat another 5 minutes.
Serve!
Really, that’s it.
Additional Notes
Try substituting canned salmon with canned tuna.
Consider using more than 1 can of canned salmon or tuna, as for four people, one 8 oz can is only 2 oz of salmon per serving.
See Myplate for more information on recommended serving sizes.
For added protein consider whisking up 1-2 eggs and adding those to the hot soup near the end of the cooking.
If wanting to add more flavor, try adding 1 or 2 of the seasoning packets from the ramen noodles as directed on the package.
As Jake wrapped up the cooking, he mentioned a Cooking Matters session he did several years ago with OSU Extension. “We need to teach people how to cook again,” he said. “I really enjoyed those classes and sharing my love for cooking with the community. Our society needs to get back into the kitchen. There is nothing more satisfying than providing nutritious food to your family and friends. It’s one of the most basic nurturing things we can do, but we’ve lost touch with that.”
Offshore Grill is located at 122 N. Hwy. 101 in Rockaway Beach, seasonal menu that features fresh local ingredients.
North County Food Bank is at 278 Rowe St. in Wheeler and is open on Tuesdays from noon to 3 pm.
For more local health and wellness information, visit tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
