Makes
4 cups
Prep time
10 minutes
Ingredients
1 cup orange juice
1⁄2 cup pineapple juice
1⁄2 cup low-fat plain or vanilla yogurt
1 banana, peeled and sliced
2 cups fresh spinach leaves
2 cups crushed ice
Directions
Combine all ingredients in a blender.
Puree until completely smooth.
Serve immediately.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Notes
For a thicker smoothie, use frozen fruit or vegetables instead of ice.
Use any type of juice, even juice from canned pineapple.
Recipe and Photo source: FoodHero.org
