Cilantro, lime juice, and green onions add a delightful taste to this corn side dish.
Ingredients
2 cup corn (frozen and thawed)
1 can diced tomatoes with green chilies (10 ounce)
1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1/3 cup green onion (sliced)
2 tablespoon cilantro (fresh chopped)
Directions
1. Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl.
2. Mix well.
Source: California Department of Health Services, Healthy Latino Recipes: Made with Love, California Latino 5-a-Day Campaign
This recipe and many more can be found at choosemyplate.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.