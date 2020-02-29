Beef & broccoli Stroganoff
Submitted photo

Recipe Source: Nutrition Council of Oregon, Shared Meals

Serves: 4

Cook time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

- ¾ pound Beef sirloin, thinly sliced

- 2 ½ cups Broccoli florets

- 10 Large mushrooms, sliced

- 2 Green onions, sliced

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 3 Tablespoons Flour

- 1 cup Low-fat milk

- 1 Tablespoon Soy sauce

- ½ cup Dry white wine or water

- 1 ½ cups Fat-free sour cream

- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

- 4 cups Cooked brown rice

Directions:

- In a large nonstick skillet, stir-fry beef until browned

- Add veggies, onions and garlic. Stir-fry over medium heat 3-5 minutes

- Add flour and stir to coat all veggies

- Stir in milk and soy sauce; cook and stir until mixture is thickened and bubbly

- Add wine or water. Slowly add sour cream and parmesan cheese. Cook over medium heat until just heated through; do -not boil

-Serve over rice

