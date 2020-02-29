Recipe Source: Nutrition Council of Oregon, Shared Meals
Serves: 4
Cook time: 20 minutes
Ingredients:
- ¾ pound Beef sirloin, thinly sliced
- 2 ½ cups Broccoli florets
- 10 Large mushrooms, sliced
- 2 Green onions, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 Tablespoons Flour
- 1 cup Low-fat milk
- 1 Tablespoon Soy sauce
- ½ cup Dry white wine or water
- 1 ½ cups Fat-free sour cream
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, grated
- 4 cups Cooked brown rice
Directions:
- In a large nonstick skillet, stir-fry beef until browned
- Add veggies, onions and garlic. Stir-fry over medium heat 3-5 minutes
- Add flour and stir to coat all veggies
- Stir in milk and soy sauce; cook and stir until mixture is thickened and bubbly
- Add wine or water. Slowly add sour cream and parmesan cheese. Cook over medium heat until just heated through; do -not boil
-Serve over rice
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.