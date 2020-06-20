When is the last time you thought about your health goals? Whether it was last week, last month, or even last year, now is the time to revisit those goals and jumpstart healthy habits that you may have put on hold.
Getting back into a routine after time off might seem overwhelming at first, but you can do it. Instead of thinking about setbacks or time lost, focus on the future and everything that you’ll be able to accomplish going forward.
You can revisit, refresh, and restart your healthy lifestyle goals using these steps.
Revisit: Begin by revisiting your past goals. If you haven’t already, put them down on paper and make them official. Maybe you want to start a walking routine, cook more meals at home, start a new hobby, or quit tobacco. Whatever the goal. Write it down.
Refresh: This is a chance to think about the future and what you want to accomplish – which may have changed over time. Read over your goals and think about the following:
• Do these goals still make sense for me?
• What worked and what didn’t work well for me in the past?
• What issues have caused or may cause me to get off track?
• Are there any changes I want to make to my goals going forward?
Write out your refreshed goals, making any changes that you think are needed. You will also want to write down three actions that you can do to achieve each goal. Remember, your actions should be:
• Realistic: Be practical about what you can achieve
• Doable: Plan for small changes that add up over time to bigger changes
• Specific: Plan your action in detail by deciding who, what, where, when, why and how
• Flexible: Review your plan often and make changes if something isn’t working
Restart: Now it’s time to put them to the test and try. If you find yourself having difficulties, don’t give up! Pause and reexamine. Revisit your goals, refresh, and restart. The most important thing is to set attainable goals and actions that work for you so that you can achieve better health. Start small. Choose one goal with simple, specific, short-term actions and track your progress in writing. Early success spurs greater motivation to stick with your plan.
As you work toward your refreshed health goals, remember to seek out support from those around you. Consider enlisting an “accountability buddy” with whom you can share plans, setbacks and successes. Practice self-compassion when things don’t go as planned. Practice self-talk with the same level of care and concern you would have for a friend who is trying to improve their life.
Tillamook County Wellness is a great source for inspiration. We share simple, easy-to-follow recipes, tips and information about local resources, such as free activities, cooking classes, walking groups, and the National Diabetes Prevention Program.
Follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest for tips to help get you started and stay on track with making small changes to your health habits. And, watch for our new website, coming soon!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.