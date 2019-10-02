Tillamook PUD is celebrating Public Power Week all day from Monday, Oct. 7 – Friday, Oct. 11 at the Tillamook PUD office lobby.
Stop by the PUD office all week long for giveaway items, delicious treats, and to enter their daily prize drawing. Don’t forget to visit with the Tillamook PUD staff expert on call when you stop by.
Public Relations Manager Joanna Stelzig said the Tillamook PUD does a little something each year to celebrate. The drawing each day will be to win a smart color power strip. They will also be giving out nightlights as a giveaway. There will be LED lights, popcorn, and other snacks for people to enjoy.
Stelzig said the Tillamook PUD started their “expert is in” portion of the event last year and will continue it.
“Different staff will be in the lobby and talk about what they do,” Stelzig said.
Public power utilities across the U.S. celebrate Public Power Week the first full week of October every year to help customers and stakeholders understand how they can better engage with their community-owned utility and benefit from all its offerings.
Stelzig said a schedule of which staff will talk and when will be up on Facebook and on Tillamook PUD’s website.
“This event gets people aware of what we do,” Stelzig said.
