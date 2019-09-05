Tillamook hunter wins national honor

William L. Larson of Tillamook, OR, was recently honored by the Boone and Crockett Club, the nation’s most prestigious conservation and big game hunting organization. William was presented a Third Award for his typical Coues’ whitetail at the Boone and Crockett Club’s 30th Big Game Awards Banquet in Springfield, Missouri on August 3, 2019.
Every three years, the finest North American big game trophies accepted into Boone and Crockett Club’s big game records-keeping program are assembled for public display followed by a banquet and award presentations. A Judges Panel comprised of Boone and Crockett Official Measurers verified each trophy’s final score, which is the sum total of a comprehensive series of measurements taken of antlers, horns, skulls, and tusks, depending on the species. Trophy size is a direct reflection of habitat quality, age, and low mortality.
The Boone and Crockett system of scoring big game trophies originated in 1906 as means of recording details on species thought to be disappearing because of rampant habitat loss, market hunting, and unregulated harvest. Science-based conservation efforts led and funded by license-buying hunters brought those species from vanishing to flourishing.
The existence of large male specimens remains a classic gauge of successful game management and conservation strategies.
In addition to its prestigious history and tradition, the Boone and Crockett Club’s records program is strongly associated with the highest tenets of Fair Chase and ethical hunting.
William’s typical Coues’ whitetail scored 123-7/8 Boone and Crockett points and ranks number 36 all-time for that species. It will be listed; along with 4,462 other outstanding trophies in the Boone and Crockett Club’s 30th Big Game Awards.
