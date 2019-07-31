2020 Tillamook County Rodeo Queen, royalty selected

Tillamook County Rodeo Queen Pageant for 2020 was held on June 21 and 22 in conjunction with the 33rd Annual “Biggest Little Show on the Coast”.
The newly selected royalty for 2020 was also announced.
Mikayla Bolte, of Carlton, OR, was selected to be Queen of the Tillamook Rodeo for 2020.
Mikayla is the 18 year old daughter of Traci and Ed Fitzpatrick also of Carlton, OR.
Selected as Junior Miss Tillamook Rodeo for 2020 is Sofia Olson, 11 year old daughter of Chris and Melanie Olson of Netarts, OR.
Little Miss Tilly’s for 2020 are Hayley Hayden, 5 year old daughter of Lisa Hayden of Tillamook, and Lila Jo Bennett, 8 year old daughter of Blaise and Kirsten Bennett of Tillamook, OR.
The current reigning royalty of Tillamook Rodeo is 2019 Queen Britney Norby, 20 year old daughter of Tonya Norby of Cornelius, OR, and 2019 Junior Miss Tillamook Rodeo Carrie Woods, 10 year old daughter of Greg and Melissa Woods of Beaver. These two young ladies have done an exceptional job of representing Tillamook County Rodeo this year so far with many more appearances yet to come.
Thank you to all of our sponsors for your generous help and support. You are all greatly appreciated. All awards, crowns and sashes for Junior Miss and Little Miss Tilly’s are sponsored by Gary Wright Construction.
Gifts and awards for the 2020 Queen are sponsored by the following businesses and individuals: Robert Warren Trucking, Katie Born, Lynn Haynes, Steven Parks, Lynne Born, Steve Rieger Construction, Melissa Woods, Callie Prince, Geo Farms, Debbie Tupper, & Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant Inc.
A coronation party is being planned for November 2nd 2019 to officially crown the 2020 court. More information about the coronation party will be available soon.
Thank you to all of our sponsors for your generous help and support you are all greatly appreciated. All awards, crowns and sashes for Junior Miss and Little Miss Tilly’s are sponsored by Gary Wright Construction.
Gifts and awards for the 2020 Queen are sponsored by the following businesses and individuals: Robert Warren Trucking, Katie Born, Lynn Haynes, Steven Parks, Lynne Born, Steve Rieger Construction, Melissa Woods, Callie Prince, Geo Farms, Debbie Tupper, & Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.