Tillamook County Fair reported that about 1,500 people came through the 2020 old-fashioned fair, plus FFA and 4H members and families.
While the fair was free to attend this year, donations were accepted both online and at the fairgrounds. People can still make donations throughout the month online at https://www.tillamookfair.com/p/donate
“The community has been very generous,” Fairgrounds Manager Camy VonSeggern said.
VonSeggern thanks the agricultural implement displays that were brought to the fair, many from the valley.
“Hopkis Logging was a new sponsor this year,” VonSeggern said. “They brought their fully loaded log truck, which was impressive.”
VonSeggern also thanks Burden’s Muffler & Towing, who brought a giant American flag for the entrance into the fair and Tillamook County Creamery Association, who occupied three buildings with their cheese buses and creamery giveaways.
VonSeggern said feedback from the community about this year’s fair was positive. People did not feel rushed; they had time to look at each exhibit at their leisure. The main difference this year was the one way in, one way out path of the fair, which acted as a walking tour.
Brad’s Reptiles had more displays this year, filling a building.
“It was very purposeful in how it was displayed,” VonSeggern said. “We’re going to try to do something similar for next year.”
There were alligators, turtles, a water pond with snapping turtles, and rescue animals. VonSeggern hopes to do something similar for next year and change it up every year or so.
“We had music on the courtyard,” VonSeggern said. “We had five different groups.”
Performances included Bigfoot Mojo, Signal Street, Bruce Smith, Ronni Kay, and Coyote Joe.
VonSeggern said she missed everything on the racetrack, Rainier Amusements and the food vendors. Overall, the fair board was happy to provide something to the community in a safe manner but fun for the whole family.
“The fair money that we normally get from the state was in jeopardy, just because of the legislative piece, but it looks like we got an answer that it won’t be reduced by half,” VonSeggern said. “We’re pretty confident that we’ll get the majority of what we have received in the past.”
The fair money from the state, which the fair board receives in January, will help them put together the fair for next year. As of now, all fairground events have been canceled through September.
“The fairgrounds has to decide what we’ll be doing to keep us afloat,” VonSeggern said. “The next big event for us will be our Holiday Bazaar in November.”
VonSeggern said they don’t know at this time what that will look like, as everything is a moving target with COVID-19.
“We’re looking forward to next year; hopefully being back to normal,” VonSeggern said. “This year has given us some really good ideas to make changes.”
The fairgrounds are thankful for the community’s support.
Fair results
In the 2020 Tillamook County Fair, there were 128 exhibitors, with a total of 1,017 entries. The art department had 98 exhibits, crafts and hobbies department had 102, culinary department had 138, land products had 200, photography department had 90, and textiles department had 31 exhibits.
Overall, floral and land products were down 50 percent and all other departments were down 70 percent. There were 149 youth participants in 4-H/FFA.
View fair results here:
DepartmentExhibitor NameDivisionRibbonSpecial Placing 1009 ArtAaron YarnellPaintings on Panels:Adult - AmateurBlueSuperintendent's AwardArtB…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.