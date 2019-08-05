The Tillamook County Democrats hosted a viewing and discussion of the second Democratic debates on July 30 at 4:30 p.m. until discussion dispersed around 8:30 p.m. The gathering was held in the back room at Rendezvous Bar & Grill. The Democrats group invited locals to join them and enjoy the company of other Democrats in Tillamook County, get dinner, watch the Democratic debates, and discuss afterwards thoughts on the debates and candidates.
According to the Chair of the Tillamook County Democrats, David McCall, they decided to have debate parties because of the number of Democratic candidates running for president. They did some home watch parties, which had mixed success. They talked to Donna from the Rendezvous for a watch party.
“People felt more comfortable there and no one had to host,” said McCall.
The back room of the Rendezvous was packed with Tillamook County Democrats members, as well as other Democrat citizens meeting the group for the first time. People filtered in before the debate began at 5 p.m. to get something to eat and to settle in for the night ahead. The debate went over two hours and people discussed during the commercial breaks. The candidates on stage for the second debate were: Steve Bullock, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, John Hickenlooper, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O’Rourke, Tim Ryan, Marianne Williamson, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren.
After the viewing, some people left, but most stayed and discussed in small groups about what they thought of the debate and the candidates. Discussions started out about the candidates and what people thought of the debate. There were a few Elizabeth Warren fans, one of whom carried around a binder with Warren written over the front to show her support for the candidate. One man said that corporate interests are controlling and preventing us from getting what we need. He also said that the .02 percent of the population, the rich, contributes to the campaign for the president, which helps to elect them.
Peter Karnig, who serves on the Tillamook County Democrats Membership and Communication Committees, stated that he grew up in Europe where Voting Day was a holiday. He believes that people have more opportunities to vote in Europe than in the United States.
“If we expect people to participate in voting, we need to make it more available,” said Karnig.
As the discussions went on, they became more focused on politics in Tillamook County. Larry Goss, who serves Chair of the Membership Committee for the Democrats, said that Tillamook County has a progressive Democratic party, which ultimately took off after the last presidential election.
Karnig brings us an issue involving the Tillamook County Board Commissioners meetings. He says that the Commissioners are working for everyone in the county, but because of the time of their meetings, most residents aren’t able to make the meetings. The meetings are on Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. when most people are at work. Karnig has been requesting them to change the meetings to the evening so more people can attend.
One of the issues people are missing out on to talk about is a clear cut in Oceanside last month. According to Karnig, this clear cut could cause contamination to Oceanside’s water. The Board of Commissioners has the request for change of the meeting times on the agenda for September 4. The public is encouraged to attend and voice their concerns.
McCall doesn’t know if they will host debate parties for the next round of debates yet, He says that weather may be a factor as the fall and winter bring out less people.
The democrats recently held a Political Pie Party at Tillamook Bay Community College. McCall says this was the first year that the college considered this a political event. In previous year, the Democrats had to pay rent in order to have the party. McCall sees this change in events as a good sign.
