The Schooner Restaurant & Lounge and The Upstairs Bar and Grill are partnering to bring you their 10th annual Thanksgiving Dinner Benefit on Thursday, Nov. 28. The Schooner hosts this benefit to fight hunger in Tillamook County.
100 percent of the proceeds from the Silent Auction Bake Sale and their Thanksgiving Day Benefit are donated to the Oregon Food Bank- Tillamook County Services.
Dinner will be served at both locations from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Reservations are strongly encouraged for The Schooner. The restaurant will also be delivering meals to those in need.
“This event started organically as an ‘orphan Thanksgiving’ where employees, friends, and family of The Schooner gathered to share a meal and then grew from there,” said Lexie Fields, general manager of The Schooner. “People would ask if we were open for Thanksgiving and Tommy didn’t want to turn anyone away, but also didn’t want to turn it into a “business” day, so the idea of turning it into a benefit and donating to The Food Bank was concocted.”
All meals are donation-based and 100 percent of all proceeds will be donated to the Food Bank. For those who may be unable to give, you can still enjoy a meal and will not be turned away.
The meal consists of all the traditional Thanksgiving fare – turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, green been casserole, cranberries, rolls, and pumpkin pie.
“The Tillamook Creamery is our largest donor, but we receive significant donations from several local businesses, as well as individual contributors,” Fields said.
Last year, The Schooner raised around $25,000. Each year, they aim to beat last year’s number.
Volunteers are also needed, and you can sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/3029824/false#/invitation.
