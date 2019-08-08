The 16th annual Northwest Old Iron Show, hosted by Northwest Old Iron Club, Early Day Gas Engine and Tractor Association (EDGETA) Branch 159, will be held on August 16-18 at the Blue Heron French Cheese Co. The show helps to preserve, restore, and display old farmers equipment, lawn and garden equipment, and more. There will also be demonstrations with the farm equipment, which shows the public how to use the equipment that was used from the early days.
EDGETA is a non-profit, non-stock organization, incorporated in the State of Wisconsin in 1959. The Association consists of local branches in six regions of the United States. Branch 159 is the Tillamook location. They are currently looking for new members to join.
The club has had a change of command this year. Vince Bogard, past president and one of the founders, requested that someone else needed to be elected. After 15 years, the club had an election after last year’s show, and Allan Wing was elected as president. A few other officers also exchanged people.
“There were some rumors that the club was going to cease operations, but far from it,” said Wing. “We are still here and hopefully we can get the word out to get some of our old members to reup and find a few new ones.”
The Cruise In car show will be on Saturday, August 17 from 10-2 p.m. There will be a judging around 2:30 p.m. after the show.
There will be a tractor parade at the Old Iron Show if enough participants sign up for the event. There will also be a swap meet that consists of old stuff. People often bring in items such as old fishing poles for the swap. People also bring tractor parts or engine parts. Allan Wing, president of the Northwest Old Iron Club EDGETA Branch 159, says that he has seen parts from the 50’s and 70’s, and even as early as the 30’s and 20’s. There will be dollar items, $2 items, and on Sunday, August 18, half-priced items for sale.
There will be an auction on Saturday, August 17 at 6 p.m. Wing doesn’t know the specific items for this year’s auction, but says items last year consisted of quilts, dinner placemats, gift baskets from different establishments, and others.
The Blue Heron Cheese Factory allows camping on-site for this event for members and visitors of the show.
Enjoy antique tractors, gas engines, equipment, vintage vehicles, blacksmith demos, tool displays, and a swap meeting. Admission for adults is $3 for 1 day or $5 for three days. Kids 12 and under have free admission.
It will be from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, August 16; 9-5 p.m. on Saturday, August 17; and 9-3 p.m. on Sunday, August 18.
The Old Iron Club invites anyone to sit in on their meetings. They are held the second Tuesday of each month at the Beaver Fire Hall. Their next meeting is a work party to get ready for the show, and will be held at the Blue Heron Cheese field location where they hold their show.
The club thanks Denny Pestaga and the Blue Heron Cheese.
