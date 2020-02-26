The senior class of Tillamook High School were the top fundraisers in the 2020 Charity Drive, bringing in a total of $55,596.95 of the $168,726.43 that will benefit local nonprofits, scholarships and Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
This same group of seniors were Charity Drive champions as juniors and sophomores. The junior class raised $27,197.52, the sophomores raised $37,685.89 and the freshmen raised $48,246.07. The grand total raised is $3,699,666.34.
Queen Karime Ramirez and King Ethan Miller were named 67th Annual Charity Drive royalty. They were crowned by 2019 Queen Ruby Thompson and King Riley Cloyd. Other 2020 royalty included freshman Princess Gabby Garcia and Prince Toby Green, sophomore Princess Emma Taksdal and Prince Dillon Stein, and junior Princess Hannah Nelson with Prince Joseph Romero.
The Charity Drive began as a fundraiser benefiting the March of Dimes. In 1993, the program changed focus to the Kids Making Miracles program that gives to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. The funds are used for pediatric health care, curing kids with cancer, mending broken hearts and bones, stopping seizures, saving the tiniest babies, and training the next generation of pediatric specialists, according to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital Foundation.
THS Activities Director Rachelle Metcalfe said in a previous interview that the Charity Drive teaches students an important lesson about selflessly serving their community. For 10 days straight they hustle hard, washing cars and dogs, cooking and serving meals, hosting public events, hauling scrap metal and soda cans, any work they can do to raise a buck. And they have to do it on their own time – not during school hours.
“Everybody kind of has their little things that they do, but when you add them all up it’s a lot,” Metcalfe said.
